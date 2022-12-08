Read full article on original website
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
Missouri News Headlines Monday, December 12th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Republican Missouri State Representative Michael Davis of Belton, Cass County, is drafting legislation during the upcoming Missouri Legislative Session to formally rebuke outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt for his alleged failure to vote with conservative principles. Davis says that Blunt has betrayed Missourians by legislating opposite to the conservative platform, alleging that Blunt violated the 2nd Amendment and religious liberty. Davis calls out Blunt’s votes on recent pieces of legislation including the Safer Communities Act, Respect for Marriage Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded
Leroy Mitchell steers himself into one of two wheelchair securement zones onboard a Route 18 bus. Reduced service has resulted in drivers passing wheelchairs by at a rate higher than before the pandemic began. Photo by H. Jiahong Pan/Minnesota Reformer. One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of...
“ASK a TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has another segment of "Ask a Trooper." Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
