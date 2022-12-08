ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It's becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the "Worldwide Digital" division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
livingetc.com

Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.

The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
knowtechie.com

You can now use Amazon’s Echo Show 15 as a Fire TV

Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Show 15 smart display can now be used as a miniature Fire TV thanks to a free update. Amazon promised to bring the Fire TV experience to the Echo Show 15 in September. The company found that over 70 percent of Echo Show 15 users use the device to watch videos.
makeuseof.com

What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?

What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?

You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
Daily Mail

Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'

The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Android Authority

Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan

The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
Android Police

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Android Authority

New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones

The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...

