Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Update: 3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 27, 2021. Let’s talk apps. They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your d...
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.
The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
knowtechie.com
You can now use Amazon’s Echo Show 15 as a Fire TV
Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Show 15 smart display can now be used as a miniature Fire TV thanks to a free update. Amazon promised to bring the Fire TV experience to the Echo Show 15 in September. The company found that over 70 percent of Echo Show 15 users use the device to watch videos.
10 Products You Should Never Use Past Expiration, And 9 Products That Could Live Through An Apocalypse
Just because you still own it doesn’t mean you should use it.
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
TechCrunch
Amazon launches Inspire, a TikTok-like shopping feed that supports both photos and videos
The retailer said the shopping feature will initially roll out to select customers in the U.S. in early December, and will become broadly available to U.S. customers in the months that follow. The launch follows tests earlier this year when Amazon had been spotted experimenting with a TikTok-like shopping feed...
Android Authority
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
Amazon comes for TikTok with its own in-app shopping feed
Amazon has introduced a new shopping experience in its mobile app called Inspire, a feed of short-form videos and photos that lets you explore and buy products.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
What is the Home Automation Script Editor for Google Home?
A new tool is coming that will allow you to make awesome automation for Google Assistant and its compatible devices.
Android Authority
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones
The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
How to get package alerts from your Nest doorbell or camera
Video doorbells can let you know when there's activity at your door. But Nest cameras and doorbells can let you know when a package arrives at your door if you enable it. We're here to help you get that set up.
And the Most-Searched Term on Google in 2022 Is…
It beat out searches for "Ukraine," "Queen Elizabeth passing," "elections results" and more.
