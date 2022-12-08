DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced the promotion of Dr. T.R. Ramachandran to the position of chief operating officer for the company. Ramachandran, who joined AEye in November 2021 as chief product officer, has been instrumental in AEye’s efforts to commercialize and industrialize the Company’s products for scale, leveraging his more than two decades of experience delivering complex, market-leading solutions to large global customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005832/en/ T.R. Ramachandran is promoted to COO to oversee all product execution as AEye ramps product commercialization at scale (Photo: Business Wire)

