Flying Magazine
Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs
Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
kitco.com
Metalla to acquire royalties on Barrick Gold's Lama project in Argentina
Metalla said it has agreed to pay an aggregate of $7.5 million in consideration for the royalties, adding...
rigzone.com
Santos Sul 3D Survey Pre-Funding Secured
TGS and PGS have secured the pre-funding for the Santos Sul Multi-client 3D project in the southwest Santos Basin offshore Brazil. Global energy data and intelligence provider, TGS, in partnership with PGS, has secured pre-funding for the Santos Sul Multi-client 3D project in the southwest Santos Basin offshore Brazil. The...
kitco.com
Osisko inks binding term sheet with Miyuukaa to transport hydropower to Windfall project
The company said that Miyuukaa Corp., which is a wholly-owned corporation of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi...
kitco.com
Ascot arranges C$200 million financing for construction of the Premier gold project
The company said that the proposed finance package will consist of a US$110 million gold and silver streaming...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
kitco.com
Northam Platinum ups bid for RBPlat
Northam Platinum (JSE:NPH) is upping its bid from R10 billion (US$570 million) to R17 billion ($960 million) to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (RBPlat). Northam Platinum first proposed the acquisition last month. Northam Platinum is a primary integrated producer of platinum group metals. All operating mines and recycling operations are...
kitco.com
Copper crunch: two big production reports show why the metal is getting harder to come by
Problems with the copper market were exemplified by two big production reports released this week, noted mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable. This week Goldman Sachs predicted prices could reach a record high of $11,000 a tonne within in a year. Copper is expected to...
AEye Promotes T.R. Ramachandran to Chief Operating Officer
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced the promotion of Dr. T.R. Ramachandran to the position of chief operating officer for the company. Ramachandran, who joined AEye in November 2021 as chief product officer, has been instrumental in AEye’s efforts to commercialize and industrialize the Company’s products for scale, leveraging his more than two decades of experience delivering complex, market-leading solutions to large global customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005832/en/ T.R. Ramachandran is promoted to COO to oversee all product execution as AEye ramps product commercialization at scale (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
IEA: Solar PV capacity to nearly treble globally over 2022-2027, growing by 1.5TW
Solar PV capacity is expected to almost treble over the 2022-2027 period, growing by 1.5TW and surpassing coal as the largest source of power capacity worldwide, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its “Renewables 2022” report, the IEA expects renewables to grow by 2.4TW over...
kitco.com
Sterling Metals jumps on discovery
Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) said today it made a discovery at its Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Significant drill results were 3,499.1 g/t Ag Eq over 0.35 m (1,564 g/t Ag, 8.33% Cu, 12.83% Pb, 2.74% Sb, & 3.93% Zn) within a broader interval of 294 g/t Ag Eq over 4.67m (129 g/t Ag, 0.66% Cu, 1.19% Pb, 0.22% Sb, & 0.45% Zn in hole SP-22-064 beginning at 179.23 m downhole.
kalkinemedia.com
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well
88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: India's trade ministry is discussing a reduction in import taxes on gold
The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 3.12%. Anglo American Plc warned this week that production across its operations will be lower than expected over the next couple of years. Platinum group metals were hit especially hard as total output could fall as much as 12.5% by 2025. Earlier in the week, Glencore lowered its forecast for 2023 on most of its commodities.
PV Tech
Construction group PCL launches solar divisions in the US, Canada and Australia
Construction group PCL has launched a dedicated solar division called PCL Solar with branches in the US, Canada and Australia. The creation of the division and its growth will support the increased demand for solar projects in the US, in particular due to the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act last August which is set to accelerate the country’s appetite for solar PV in the coming years.
TechCrunch
Japan’s health tech Ubie wants to fuel its US expansion with $19M Series C extension
The extension round consists of 90% equity and 10% debt financing, according to the co-founder and CEO of Ubie Kota Kubo. With this round, Ubie has raised a total of $76 million since its inception in 2017. The startup declined to comment on its company valuation, but a source familiar...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
