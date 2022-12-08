ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update arrives December 13

By Iain Wilson
 5 days ago

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is landing on December 13, and it looks like this is going to bring another significant round of new content and improvements to the game. Trevor's pal Nervous Ron is back, and you'll be teaming up with him to expand your criminal empire further with a new business enterprise in GTA Online . On top of this fresh storyline, there's a wide range of improvements being introduced, including a more organised contacts list on your phone, faster vehicle deliveries, and ray-traced reflections on new-gen consoles. If you want to find out more, here's everything we know so far about the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Will the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update be on PS4 and Xbox One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iyNI_0jc4x3JM00

Yes, the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will be launching on December 13 for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, as Rockstar are committed to continuing support across all of those platforms. As always, there will be certain elements of the update that are only available to players on new-gen consoles, but these should cause no significant detriment to your overall experience.

A new and expansive story is beginning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKQWb_0jc4x3JM00

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars kicks off a new storyline in the online mode, where you'll work with Nervous Ron to try and dominate the psychedelics trade in Los Santos. You'll be battling with biker gangs and rich hippies as you grow your business, while cooking up drugs in fancy laboratories or "your own massive rolling chemistry set" – which sounds a lot like Breaking Bad to us. This is billed as "the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update", so expect plenty more action to come in the future.

New vehicles are on the way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqka2_0jc4x3JM00

We've already been promised the upcoming addition of the Declasse Tahoma Coupe as one of the GTA Online New Cars , to reward the successful completion of The Heists Challenge by the community, so it appears this and others will be arriving with the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. A new Classique Taxi model has also been spotted, along with an RV that would make sense if they're leaning into the Breaking Bad references.

There are plenty of general improvements coming too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42j1iB_0jc4x3JM00

Following extensive player feedback, the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will be bringing a whole host of improvements to the game. You can manage your iFruit Contacts through the Interaction Menu, choosing who to display or hide so you can find your main contacts more quickly. Casino Story Missions can finally be tackled solo, so you no longer need at least one partner to get started on any of them. There will be a much shorter delay between purchasing vehicles and them appearing in your garage, and you can even get the Mechanic to deliver a bicycle if you have it stored in one of your garages.

It'll look even better on PS5 and Xbox Series X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cP49P_0jc4x3JM00

If you're playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, then the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update will add the option to turn on ray-traced reflections, which renders real-time reflections on a number of surfaces to make things look extra nice. You'll be able to toggle this option by accessing the Fidelity Mode graphics setting.

Shark Cards are now more valuable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YfJd_0jc4x3JM00

This part of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update goes live early on December 8, and boosts the denomination of all GTA Online Shark Card purchases by 20-25% when bought directly through the game or official platform stores. The smallest Red Shark card has now been discontinued, but the others have all increased in value, from the Tiger Shark Card going from GTA$200,000 to GTA$250,000 all the way through to the Megalodon Shark Card shooting up from GTA$8,000,000 to a whopping GTA$10,000,000!

A holiday treat is also coming soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKuGX_0jc4x3JM00

At the end of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update announcement, there was also a mention of "some jolly holiday hijinks" on the way, which all but confirms there will be another Festive Surprise event in 2022. No further details are known at this stage, but those events normally supply festive outfits, vehicle liveries, and holiday-themed items, along with a limited period of snowfall across Los Santos and Blaine County.

