This fall, a St. Louis–based winemaker and renowned sommelier added a new accolade to his already-stacked résumé: Michael Kennedy, founder of the Vin Fraîche Wine Group and a 2017 Forbes “30 under 30” recipient, was awarded VinePair’s “Best 50 Wines of 2022” for two wines in his portfolio.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO