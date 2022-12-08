ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Cycling loses another CEO as acting boss Danielle Every announces job move

By James Shrubsall
 4 days ago

British Cycling will be looking for its third CEO in a matter of months after Danielle Every announced she would be leaving her acting CEO role in the spring. The organisation has already seen the departure of the previous boss Brian Facer, who left following a tumultuous year for British Cycling, having spent less than two years in the job.

Facer departed with immediate effect after an October announcement – apparently by "mutual agreement" with the board. Every stepped up from her role as chief delivery officer to the role of acting CEO, but it now seems she will be leaving too. She is to take up a position as chief operating officer at PGMOL – the organisation overseeing professional referees and match officials in England.

BC has been at the heart of three separate controversies this year, beginning with its decision to block trans athletes from competing back in April, pending a full review.

It then came under fire in September after suggesting that its members should not ride their bikes during the Queen's funeral. After widespread criticism from members on social media who questioned its decision to dictate their leisure riding choices, BC was forced to back down and retract that guidance, but it had left a bad taste.

Hot on the heels of that furore came the announcement of an eight-year sponsorship deal with oil and gas giant Shell. For many this was a deeply incongruous move for the cycling body and it came in for severe criticism from many directions. The deal was branded sportswashing, and unethical; even politicians weighed in, with the Green Party saying that BC had "seriously let down its members".

Every, who moved to BC from Pentathlon GB and has spent four years at the organisation, said:

"I have loved my four years at British Cycling and will leave feeling incredibly proud of what we have achieved, and the positive impact we continue to have through our work. Over the coming months I am wholly committed to setting us on the right path as we move into another busy and exciting year of activity, and ensuring a seamless and positive transition to a new CEO.”

