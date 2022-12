INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita has finalized tentative agreements with CVS and Walgreens that will bring $219 million to Indiana to settle allegations against the two pharmacies they contributed to the opioid crisis through their conduct in the distribution and dispensing of prescription drugs. When a recent tentative settlement with Walmart is added, Indiana’s total tentative recovery from the three pharmacies exceeds $278 million.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO