ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope's iconic image reveals a stellar surprise

By Tereza Pultarova
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtkYa_0jc4sxSu00

When astronomers first saw spectacular snapshots of the Southern Ring Nebula acquired by the James Webb Space Telescope, they understood they would have to rethink what they thought they knew about the unremarkable object.

Located some 2,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Vela, which is visible in the southern sky, the Southern Ring Nebula was among the James Webb Space Telescope 's early science targets, and a portrait was among the images famously revealed to the world in July . The nebula , also known as NGC 3132, had been previously imaged by Webb's predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope . But Hubble's photographs, while stunning, failed to convey the whole truth about this dust cloud, which sprang up from an implosion of a dying star about the size of the sun merely 2,500 years ago.

"The Southern Ring Nebula was never considered too remarkable," Orsola De Marco, an astrophysicist at Macquarie University in Australia and a lead author of a new paper exploring Webb's images, told Space.com. "The nebula was known for having an extended envelope and for housing two visible stars orbiting each other."

Related: Why the James Webb Space Telescope's amazing 'Pillars of Creation' photo has astronomers buzzing

The Southern Ring Nebula is a so-called planetary nebula, which despite its name has nothing to do with planets and instead is the product of the implosion of a red giant star. When a star somewhat bigger than the sun runs out of hydrogen fuel in its core, it swells into a red giant, which can be hundreds of times wider than the original star. Eventually the red giant sheds its outer layers (which then form the nebula) and contracts into cooling remnants called a white dwarf .

In the images from Hubble, the shed layers form a rather smooth ring-shaped cloud, while the white dwarf can be seen as a small speck of light at the center of the ring, outshone by a much brighter, still fully alive, companion star some 1,300 sun-Earth distances away.

Webb provided a more complex view of the nebula. The telescope of the century imaged the cloud with two of its instruments, the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which sees warmer objects such as stars, and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which is a champion at spotting dust.

It was MIRI's view that immediately sparked the astronomers' interest. Instead of the one large and one tiny star known from Hubble's view, two stars of equal sizes emerged. And strangely, the star that the astronomers knew as the white dwarf was unexpectedly red.

"White dwarfs are hot, they don't shine in this wavelength," De Marco said. "So, immediately, we knew that there must be a lot of cool dust enshrouding the white dwarf, there is a cool disk of dust."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRZgp_0jc4sxSu00

An image of the Southern Ring Nebula by the James Webb Space Telescope's MIRI instrument reveals that one of the central stars is oddly red. (Image credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STSCI)

Immediately the astronomers wondered how the dust disk came into being. Such disks are usually made of material from a smaller star orbiting a more massive star, whose gravity disturbs the companion. But the known bright companion of the white dwarf at the center of the Southern Ring Nebula was too far away to be affected by the white dwarf. The only plausible conclusion, De Marco said, was that another, invisible small star was orbiting the white dwarf much closer in, releasing the dust. The system of two stars suddenly became a system of three.

But the surprises didn't end there.

Under Webb's penetrating gaze, the relatively smooth surface of the ring-shaped cloud seen by Hubble, turned into a mass of swirling streams and dust filaments. One feature especially caught the astronomers' eyes: concentric layers spreading outward toward the ring's edges like ripples in a pond. Astronomers have seen such concentric shells before, including in Webb's images of the nebula surrounding a giant star known as WR140 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOu7u_0jc4sxSu00

A NIRCam image of the Southern Ring Nebula reveals concentric ripples in the ring-shaped cloud. (Image credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

"There are many nebulas with arches like that," De Marco said. "There's been a lot of work done on modeling of where [the arches] come from, and the only successful model is that you have an orbiting companion, and when the star ejects the nebula, the nebula streams past the orbiting companion that acts like a sprinkler and creates a spiral that is ingrained into the expanding nebula."

By measuring the distance between the concentric rings, astronomers can learn a lot about the companion star that created the structures, De Marco added, including its distance from the white dwarf whose ejected envelope created the nebula. The distance calculation suggested that neither of the two companions, the visible one and the one responsible for the dusty disk, could have caused the ripples. A third star, somewhere in between the two, was added into the system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkxNV_0jc4sxSu00

The view of the Southern Ring Nebula by the Hubble Space Telescope was far less exciting. (Image credit: NASA)
Related stories:

James Webb Space Telescope view of Saturn's weirdest moon Titan thrills scientists
James Webb Space Telescope reveals alien planet's atmosphere like never before
James Webb Space Telescope tweaks observing plans to avoid micrometeoroids

The unremarkable nebula that nobody had been excited about suddenly became much more interesting. And it still wasn't over: Further investigations of the nebula's shape revealed even that a fifth star may be hiding within the dusty disk close to the white dwarf.

"We think all that gas and dust we see thrown all over the place [in the Southern Ring Nebula] must have come from that one star, but it was tossed in very specific directions by the companion stars," Joel Kastner, an astronomer at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York and one of the study's co-authors, said in a statement .

The unexpected discovery of the hidden stars shows just how potent Webb is in unlocking the secrets of our universe.

The research is described in a paper published Thursday (Dec. 8) in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 4

Damilo Linnear
5d ago

Chocolate on the outside and caramel in the middle. Due to its size, its caloric value would kill anyone trying to consume it as a snack.

Reply(2)
6
Related
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
msn.com

19 jaw-dropping James Webb Space Telescope images

The cutting-edge, $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shared its debut image with the world on July 12, 2022, peering deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. Since then, JWST has captured the mystery and beauty of the cosmos in image after dazzling image, captivating curious Earthlings everywhere. Here are 19 of the telescope’s finest observations.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
The Independent

Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery

Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
Daily Mail

Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space

The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
Maya Devi

A time traveler claimed, humans have to leave Earth due to World War III

A self-proclaimed ‘time traveler’ has posted images of World War III and claimed that due to the destruction, humans will have to leave Earth. A TikToker claimed to be a real-time traveler in a video and said that they were now allowed to post images from the future. The TikToker also disclosed that the war will eventually force humans to leave Earth and settle on a new planet called ‘Planet Delta.’ By posting alerts about impending events, a TikToker has amassed thousands of followers.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the smartest person in all of history

William James Sidis photographed at his Harvard graduation in 1914.Wikipedia, Public Domain. You might be surprised to learn that some of the smartest individuals to have ever lived, including Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, didn't even come close to matching this person’s IQ. Let's start with defining IQ. The term "IQ" stands for "Intelligence Quotient," and it refers to a series of tests that determine how smart and capable the human brain is.
Maya Devi

Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
justpene50

Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery

We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
Space.com

Space.com

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy