Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Phone Arena

It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations

Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
MotorAuthority

Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel

Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
AOL Corp

Google merges Maps and Waze teams, says apps will remain separate

As part of recent cost-cutting measures, Google is planning to merge its Waze and Maps divisions, The Wall Street Journal has reported. The move is aimed at reducing duplicated work across the products, but Google said it will still keep the Waze and Maps apps separate. "Google remains deeply committed...
Android Authority

New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones

The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
techaiapp.com

Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp

Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
TechCrunch

Google combines Maps and Waze teams as pressures mount to cut costs

Google plans to combine the teams working on its Maps product and on Waze, a mapping service that Google acquired in 2013. The merger comes as the search engine giant feels the pressure to cut costs and consolidate operations, reports The Wall Street Journal. Waze’s team of 500 employees will...
PYMNTS

Walmart Launches Visual Search Website to Compete With Amazon and Honey

Walmart has launched a website that uses visual search to do the shopping for consumers. The new TrendGetter uses image recognition technology to find the item a shopper is looking for on its website and display the options and prices, Walmart said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. To...
tbivision.com

Disney+ launches ad-supported tier in US

Disney+ has launched its ad-supported tier in the US. The new Disney+ Basic subscription offers a lower price of $7.99 a month, in return for the inclusion of commercials from more than 100 advertisers, including those under the banners of companies like Dentsu, Havas, Horizon and IPG. “Today’s launch marks...
Android Authority

Google merges its Waze and Maps teams into one in latest cost-cutting measure

The restructuring may lead to Waze losing its independence. Google is still searching for ways to make the company more cost-efficient. The latest cost-cutting measure will see its Waze and Maps teams become a single unit. The restructuring doesn’t bode well for Waze’s independence. Earlier this year, Google...

