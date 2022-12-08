ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/9/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 9. Circuit Court Judge Blaine Nelson presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Bus stop shelters to be added throughout Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — In 2021, the City of Casper assumed control of public transportation throughout the city and neighboring Natrona County communities. Now, they’re working to make it more convenient and comfortable by adding shelters at various stops. Casper’s fixed-route bus line, known as The Link, has six...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Restauranteur’s Classic Car Victim of Alleged Hit & Run

She calls it 'Baby.' B-A-B-Y Baby. Jacquie Anderson, owner and operator of The Bluebird Restaurant (Cheese Barrel) in Downtown Casper, announced on Facebook that her prized car, a vintage Model A Ford Sedan, was the victim of an alleged hit and run which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial

A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
CASPER, WY
k2radio.com

Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents

The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”

CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

$100,000 Wyoming Bell-Ringer Will Man His Red Kettle ‘As Long As I Possibly Can’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Martin Tigar’s two-fisted bell-ringing technique is unique. While he trains others in the fine art of drawing attention to those familiar Salvation Army red kettles without being brash or annoying, some things – like Tigar’s instinctive ambidextrous and agile wrist flicks – are pure instinct.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
