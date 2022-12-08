Read full article on original website
nftgators.com
Nillion Raises $20M to Build Decentralised Network for Data Storage
Nillion has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed round led by Distributed Global. The fundraising also attracted participation from AU21, Big Brain Holdings, Chapter One, GSR, HashKey, OP Crypto and SALT Fund. Nillion is building a web3 infrastructure network for data storage that does not use blockchain technology. Nillion has...
cryptoslate.com
Metagood raises over $5M in pre-seed funding round for NFT ecosystem
Metagood, a company that specializes in creating decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems, has raised more than $5 million in a recent pre-seed funding round. Metagood is a Web3 company that aims to empower communities to take positive action. The company’s recent funding round was joined by investors from the crypto, blockchain, art, entertainment, and sports industries. These investors included Animoca Brands, Mark Yusko, Freddie Andrewes, Jason Fang, Liquid 2 Ventures, Don Ho, ACTAI Ventures, Sangha Capital, Pranav Sharma, Gigi Brisson, and Net Jacobsson.
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
nftgators.com
ParaSpace Introduces Cross-Margin Lending Protocol for NFTs and Fungible Tokens
ParaSpace is building a lending protocol that will allow web3 lenders to leverage liquidity from both NFTs and fungible tokens. The company is backed by some of the leading VCs and web3 investment companies including Sequoia Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Founders Fund. The company is trying to fix a gap...
fintechmagazine.com
Younited raises €60mn to expand its instant credit offering
French fintech Younited has raised €60mn in venture funding to grow its instant credit offering for European ecommerce customers, reaching unicorn status. French fintech Younited, which provides instant credit to European consumers at checkout, has raised €60mn in funding and secured unicorn status at the same time. The...
aiexpress.io
Treble Raises €8M in Seed Funding
Treble Technologies, a Reykjavík, Iceland-based deeptech firm which specialises in sound simulation, raised €8M in Seed funding. This included €5.5m seed spherical led by Frumtak Ventures, with participation from NOVA and varied angel buyers, plus a €2.5m European Innovation Council grant. The corporate intends to make...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
itsecuritywire.com
Vaultree secures $12.8 million in funding for its data-in-use encryption solution
Ireland-based On Wednesday, Vaultree announced that it had raised $12.8 million in Series A funding for its data-in-use encryption technology. Molten Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures led the investment, which brings the startup’s total funding to more than $16 million, with participation from SentinelOne, Elkstone Partners, CircleRock Capital, Cyber Club London, and angel investors. The funds will go toward increasing sales, marketing, and product development. Vaultree has created a fully functional data-in-use encryption solution that can assist organizations in mitigating the risks associated with a data breach.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
pymnts.com
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
Building Design & Construction
Google spinoff uses pay-as-you-go business model to spur growth in geothermal systems
Geothermal systems can be potent tools to make heating and cooling more efficient, but the initial cost to install them is a giant barrier to adoption. A spinoff from Alphabet, Google’s parent, that is backed by Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Alphabet’s venture arm, is using a familiar financing method to breach that obstruction. Dandelion Energy is turning to a pay-as-you-go plan similar to rooftop solar panel leasing to help homeowners afford geothermal heat pump systems.
ffnews.com
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Blockchain and Web3 in 2022: Where Are We? (John Bass, Hashed Industries)
Blockchain and Web3 in 2022: Where Are We? (John Bass, Hashed Industries) Last year, one of the key buzzwords in healthcare was virtual care; in 2020 it was probably telemedicine. In 2019 it was AI, in 2017 and 2018, it was blockchain in interoperability. There are many others of course, and many of these terms are still popular today. It seems, though, that the one term that got pushed most in the background, is blockchain. And that’s a good thing, says John Bass is the Founder & CEO of Hashed Industries (dba Hashed Health), a healthcare-focused venture studio. John is an internationally recognized author and speaker on value-based care, blockchain, and decentralized healthcare technology. He is the co-author of the HIMSS-published book “Blockchain in Healthcare: Innovations that Empower Patients, Connect Professionals and Improve Care.”
