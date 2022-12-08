Read full article on original website
J.K. Simmons Is a Shredded Santa in Chris Evans and The Rock’s ‘Red One’ — First Look
Santa is sleighing at the gym this holiday season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared behind-the-scenes photos of J.K. Simmons’ transformation into a jacked Saint Nick for the upcoming holiday film “Red One,” co-starring Chris Evans. “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time,” Johnson captioned. “Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families...
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Gets In on the Action in 'Red One' Set Image
Dwayne Johnson has been getting creatively busier than ever, proving that his skills go above and beyond. Following the success of DC's Black Adam, the actor has once again delved into another feature with the upcoming holiday-themed film, Red One, opposite J.K. Simmons and Chris Evans. Always known as someone who shares a lot on social media (with 7,023 Instagram posts as of this writing), Johnson has been posting some behind-the-scenes images from the set of the forthcoming film, including one with a surprisingly buff Simmons.
JK Simmons is ludicrously ripped to play Santa in Dwayne Johnson's Red One
JK Simmons' Santa could definitely beat you in an arm wrestle
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
Dwayne Johnson called out for ‘low’ post comparing Black Adam to Captain America
Dwayne Johnson’s post about the Black Adam’s box office sales has been branded “a low” by his fans.The actor was seemingly responding to reports that the DC film would make a loss of $100m, which would have seen it branded a “flop”, when he shared a post praising the superhero movie’s success.Johnson was also a producer on Black Adam and, in a new post shared on Wednesday (7 December), the Jungle Cruise star said the film will make a profit of between $52m-$72m. This is considered a small amount considering the film’s budget was set between $195m–$230m, with...
Harrison Ford defends his family, ranch from Timothy Dalton in '1923' trailer
Paramount+ released its first full-length trailer for its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," on Sunday.
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series at the Last Minute: We ‘Want Madmartigan Back’
Nearly a fairy tale ending. Val Kilmer wanted to reprise the role of Madmartigan for the Willow reboot series — but was forced to pull out at the last minute. "We really wanted Val to come be in the show," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, November 29, explaining […]
Julie Andrews Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She "Probably" Won't Return For The Third "Princess Diaries" Movie
Yes, the third movie is still in development — but don't expect Queen Clarisse to show up.
Dwayne Johnson DC Pic ‘Black Adam’ To Profit: Here’s How
There’s some snarking going on out there that Black Adam is poised to lose $50M-$100M, and that is simply just not true. Deadline film finance sources, meaning people who do this for a living and those close to the film, say this movie is bound to break even and be in the black. Scroll down to see how. With a global gross of $390M, a $195M production cost and a P&A spend between $80M-$100M, the Dwayne Johnson DC/New Line film is looking to net between $52M-$72M. Related Story Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn't Want Henry Cavill To Return As...
Angelo Badalamenti Dies: David Lynch’s Longtime Composer Was 85
Composer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Angelo Badalamenti has died at age 85. Badalamenti composed the iconic score for “Twin Peaks” and other Lynch projects including “Blue Velvet,” “Wild at Heart,” “Lost Highway,” “The Straight Story,” and “Mulholland Drive.” He also wrote new music for the 1992 “Twin Peaks” prequel film “Fire Walk with Me” and for the 2017 third season on Showtime, “Twin Peaks: The Return.” Throughout his career, Badalamenti worked with artists like David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, Liza Minnelli, Michael Jackson, and LL Cool J. In addition to his film work, he composed the opening theme to...
