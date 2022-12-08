Read full article on original website
The "Transformers" movie franchise has been an odd one, as far as perceived quality goes. While the franchise has been wildly successful financially, grossing $4.8 billion worldwide (via The Numbers), critics have not been kind to "Transformers" movies overall (though even that assessment has been variable). 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" garnered a series-low 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and marked the final film in the franchise to be directed by Michael Bay (for now, anyway). Then something unusual happened when the spin-off film "Bumblebee" was released to stellar reviews and modest box office success.
Before audiences first explored Pandora in 2009's Avatar, producer Jon Landau worked with director James Cameron on 1997's Titanic, a collaboration that earned the duo a Best Picture Academy Award. Over the years, the two creators would continue to pioneer groundbreaking filmmaking techniques that would change the industry overall and also give them the tools they needed to pull off an unprecedented big-screen feat with Avatar: The Way of Water.
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward. “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
2023 is going to be an action packed time at the movies. Headlining the explosive genre next year is the latest chapter in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The first part of Tom Cruise’s final mission as Ethan Hunt explodes into theaters next July. However, if you can’t wait that long, Paramount Pictures is giving fans a chance to see a new four-minute IMAX sneak peek of the film starting Thursday, December 15 in front of Avatar: The Way of Water.
Netflix is once again dipping into the live-action anime market. After giving a home to both stellar adaptations of Rurouni Kenshin and the not-so-stellar Death Note, the streamer is now boarding Legendary Entertainment's upcoming My Hero Academia feature film adaptation. Announced back in 2018, the adaptation brought aboard experienced anime adaptation director and Alice in Borderland creator Shinsuke Sato last year to direct the project with Obi-Wan Kenobi's Joby Harold writing the screenplay.
Strength can come in many forms, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, you have a ton of characters who are physically powerful. But beyond your Hulks and Thors, there are characters that exhibit power in a variety of ways. It takes a strong character to make the right choice. It takes a strong character to propel the narrative forward.
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman movie won’t be moving forward at DC Studios, The Hollywood Reporter reports. News of the decision to pass on the sequel—which had just had a treatment handed in by Jenkins, describing what she’d like to do with the franchise moving forward—comes as newly minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare for what’s expected to be one hell of a slate-clearing meeting next week, laying out their plans for the embattled superhero franchise to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Gotham City weeps today. It was revealed that Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in another upcoming “Batman” project — until some supervillains supposedly scrapped the film. The studio reportedly “killed” a “solo ‘Batman’ movie that would have starred Michael Keaton,” movie insider Jeff Sneider said on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast. It was to be written by Christina Hodson, the mind behind several DC Extended Universe projects. Hodson had also written the the canned “Batgirl” film in which Keaton was set to appear alongside the titular hero played by Leslie Grace and police...
“Love Life” has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons. The anthology romantic comedy series was originally ordered in May 2019 before HBO Max even had a name. The first season was released in May 2020 and Season 2 was released in October 2021. Anna Kendrick led the first season, while William Jackson Harper starred in the second. Sam Boyd created the series and served as co-showrunner and executive producer on both seasons. Bridget Bedard was also the co-showrunner and executive producer on both seasons, with Rachelle Williams joining as co-showrunner and executive producer in Season 2. Kendrick, Harper,...
