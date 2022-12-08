Read full article on original website
Related
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has arrived on Netflix and its cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen or heard them before.
Collider
Jake Sully Isn’t the Hero That 'Avatar' Wants Him to Be
Underneath its gorgeous worldbuilding and dazzling special effects, James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar is a story with simple, yet powerful, themes: greed versus self-sacrifice, nature versus technology, good versus evil. Its characterizations, too, are simple, particularly the use of the Na'vi as an obvious proxy for Native Americans. But the Na'vi in Avatar don't really represent an authentic Indigenous people; instead, they're a colonizer's version of an Indigenous culture, complete with every Indigenous stereotype one can name and topped off with a decades-old Hollywood trope that has long outlived any utility it may have once had: the white savior.
Quentin Tarantino says people who don't like the violence or use of the N-word in his movies should 'see something else': 'I'm not making them for you'
"If you have a problem with my movies then they aren't the movies to go see," the writer-director said on HBO Max's "Who's Talking With Chris Wallace."
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
"It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work," Ben Affleck said of making "great" movies Ben Affleck is adamant that his new production company with Matt Damon won't follow Netflix's business model. At The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Affleck, 50, said that their new company Artists Equity will strive to create commercially popular films that audiences will still "remember 20 years later," according to Deadline. The two-time Academy Award winner said during a question and answer session at the...
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it. Now though, it’s the turn of monster...
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Gets In on the Action in 'Red One' Set Image
Dwayne Johnson has been getting creatively busier than ever, proving that his skills go above and beyond. Following the success of DC's Black Adam, the actor has once again delved into another feature with the upcoming holiday-themed film, Red One, opposite J.K. Simmons and Chris Evans. Always known as someone who shares a lot on social media (with 7,023 Instagram posts as of this writing), Johnson has been posting some behind-the-scenes images from the set of the forthcoming film, including one with a surprisingly buff Simmons.
‘Love Life’ Canceled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
“Love Life” has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons. The anthology romantic comedy series was originally ordered in May 2019 before HBO Max even had a name. The first season was released in May 2020 and Season 2 was released in October 2021. Anna Kendrick led the first season, while William Jackson Harper starred in the second. Sam Boyd created the series and served as co-showrunner and executive producer on both seasons. Bridget Bedard was also the co-showrunner and executive producer on both seasons, with Rachelle Williams joining as co-showrunner and executive producer in Season 2. Kendrick, Harper,...
Collider
Why 'The L Word's Bette and Tina Deserve a Happy Ending
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.The L Word’s initial conceit was to explore queer relationships through an ensemble drama, an endeavor the show did significantly well both over its original six-season run and currently in the final Season 3 of its reboot. The original series followed the relationships and friendships of a small, tightly-knit group of gay women living in L.A. The present-day iteration, The L Word: Generation Q, began in 2019, with “Q” referencing a new, younger group of queer characters introduced to the show. Several characters from the first series have popped up over its three seasons, including long-time couple Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) and Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman) and their friends Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Kate Moennig).
Collider
Jon Landau Has Talked to Robert Rodriguez About an ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Sequel
Producer Jon Landau still wants to do a sequel for 2019's Alita: Battle Angel and has been in talks with the movie’s director, Robert Rodriguez. The reveal comes from an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Inspired by...
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Six Different Animation Styles
While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured the Spider-Men from a variety of dimensions, it was mostly set in a single universe, the one that’s home to Miles Morales. The upcoming sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, will send Miles [checks notes] across the Spider-Verse, into multiple dimensions that are home to other Spider-Men.
Steven Spielberg, Sarah Polley and More Helmers Contend for DGA Crown
You can’t talk about the director race without Steven Spielberg being a part of it, especially regarding the Directors Guild of America competition. In the history of the DGA awards, only eight winners of the guild have failed to win the Academy Award, most recently Sam Mendes (“1917”), who lost to eventual Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”). Spielberg, Ron Howard and Ben Affleck are the only winners not to receive an Oscar nom for director. This year, Spielberg, who won the Oscar prize twice for helming — “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — finds himself in one of his...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Producer Jon Landau Promises Future Films Will Explore New Biomes & Clans
Before audiences first explored Pandora in 2009's Avatar, producer Jon Landau worked with director James Cameron on 1997's Titanic, a collaboration that earned the duo a Best Picture Academy Award. Over the years, the two creators would continue to pioneer groundbreaking filmmaking techniques that would change the industry overall and also give them the tools they needed to pull off an unprecedented big-screen feat with Avatar: The Way of Water.
Collider
'My Hero Academia' Live-Action Movie Coming to Netflix
Netflix is once again dipping into the live-action anime market. After giving a home to both stellar adaptations of Rurouni Kenshin and the not-so-stellar Death Note, the streamer is now boarding Legendary Entertainment's upcoming My Hero Academia feature film adaptation. Announced back in 2018, the adaptation brought aboard experienced anime adaptation director and Alice in Borderland creator Shinsuke Sato last year to direct the project with Obi-Wan Kenobi's Joby Harold writing the screenplay.
Collider
New ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’ Footage Being Shown Before IMAX Showings of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
2023 is going to be an action packed time at the movies. Headlining the explosive genre next year is the latest chapter in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The first part of Tom Cruise’s final mission as Ethan Hunt explodes into theaters next July. However, if you can’t wait that long, Paramount Pictures is giving fans a chance to see a new four-minute IMAX sneak peek of the film starting Thursday, December 15 in front of Avatar: The Way of Water.
Comments / 0