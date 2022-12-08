ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alligator Alley

A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Pembroke Pines was traveling east in the right lane of Alligator Alley near mile marker 68 just before 3 p.m. He attempted to change into the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned onto its side. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the right shoulder of the road.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fire breaks out at Salvation Army in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at The Salvation Army in Naples. The blaze is believed to be at the church located on the site at 3180 Estey Avenue. Greater Naples Fire is working to control the fire. There is no cause at...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres 19-year-old killed in Lee Boulevard crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres died after a crash on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Saturday morning. Troopers say the 19-year-old was driving west on Lee Boulevard toward Sunniland Boulevard at a high speed just before 8 a.m. when a semi-truck going east went to turn onto Sunniland.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

East Naples Jan. 6 riot suspect’s trial delayed until February

The trial for an East Naples man accused of targeting police and storming the U.S. Capitol has been delayed until February. Christopher Worrell was supposed to be in federal court Monday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The trial has been delayed until no later than February 2023, as Worrell claims he is physically unfit to stand trial because of medical conditions. The government reluctantly granted Worrell’s request for the postponement.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man killed in Collier County crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Naples man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Collier County. The deadly crash happened at 11:54 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: December 10

Vehicle rollover causes the right lane to close on I-75 mile marker 119 on Corkscrew Road. Heavy traffic is expected. Roadblock on Eastbound University Plaza Drive in Gulf Coast Town Center due to car crash. One person was trapped and later rescued by San Carlos Park Fire Rescue. The victim...
LEE COUNTY, FL

