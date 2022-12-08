ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Back in Running for 2023 3-Star RB Jordan Louie

West Virginia is now back in the running for a player that pulled his commitment to the program just a month ago. When running back Jordan Louie unveiled his top three schools and announced he will be making his final decision on Dec. 21, WVU was suddenly listed along with Vanderbilt and North Carolina. This comes as somewhat of a surprise since Louie de-committed from the Mountaineers on Nov. 12th.
Mountaineers Schedule Visit with 2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver

West Virginia knows all too well the difficulty in managing a roster in this era of college football, but the Mountaineers are also well aware they need to always be on the look out for quality players. This often even means going after quality players, even if they play a...
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over UAB

On Saturday night, West Virginia defeated UAB 81-70 in a physical, fast-paced game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. With the win over UAB, West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season so far. UAB is the third quad-2 victory for the Mountaineers, with the first two being Pitt and Florida. Depending on how the Blazers finish off the year, it could be a quad-1 win for WVU by Selection Sunday.
West Virginia Defeats UAB 81-70 in Fast-Paced Matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Behind the play of guards Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint, West Virginia defeats UAB 81-70 in a fast-paced game on Saturday night. This pace was perfect for Johnson and Toussaint to thrive. At the end of the first half, Toussaint scored a layup, deflected the in-bounds...
WVU Latest Team to Offer Kent State Transfer OT Marcellus Marshall

West Virginia is always on the hunt for offensive line help and that’s been evident recently. On Saturday night, Kent State transfer Marcellus Marshall announced that the Mountaineers have joined the teams interested in his services. The 6’6″, 330-pound offensive tackle was named first-team All-MAC for the 2022 season...
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Confirms Commitment, Will Sign with WVU

West Virginia fans can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to a major announcement from top commit Rodney Gallagher. After much speculation in recent weeks about if Gallagher would stay true to the Mountaineers and remain committed, the four-star prospect made his intentions clear Sunday morning by tweeting he will officially sign with WVU on Early Signing Day on Dec. 21. Many believed Gallagher was waiting to see if West Virginia brought back head coach Neal Brown, a decision that was made and then followed by the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 12

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan Explains Reasons for Transferring from Pitt. Steelers Now: Why was Kenny Pickett Initially Cleared for Concussion?. Nittany Sports Now: Chris Stoll Wins Best Long...
WVU WR Kaden Prather Decides to Enter Transfer Portal

It took awhile for it to happen, but West Virginia has finally suffered that big loss from the current roster many were predicting. Wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the Transfer Portal. Prather posted a message to thank WVU fans and his coaches and teammates Monday morning. Prather...
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over UAB

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 81-70 win over UAB, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and players Emmitt Matthews, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint met with the media to talk about the game. Huggins talked about how this team is piecing together while the players talked about guarding...
WVU OL Jordan White Enters Transfer Portal

Even though the Mountaineers have not lost a big star that the program was counting on moving forward to the transfer portal (yet), West Virginia has lost some depth. And WVU took another hit depth wise, the time to the offensive line, on Friday. Jordan White confirmed the reports that...
Watch: WVU G Kedrian Johnson Doused with Water by Teammates After Performance

WVU G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson was doused with water by his teammates following his great performance against UAB on Saturday night. Johnson had a season-high of 17 points against the Blazers. The Dallas native shot 5-of-10 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson’s ability to attack the rim and guard Jordan Walker, the nation’s leading scorer, made him worthy of the celebration in the WVU locker room postgame.
WVSN’s Mike Asti Interviews West Virginia AD Wren Baker

West Virginia’s new athletic director Wren Baker joined Mike Asti for a chat about what’s surprised him about WVU so far, what he feels should be the expectations for the football program each season, how he plans to evaluate Neal Brown, his thoughts on dealing with the transfer portal, NIL, the student section placement at games and so much more.
Gallery: Mountaineers Celebrate Hard Fought Win Over the Blazers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Men’s Basketball team came out on top Saturday night in at the WVU Colisuem, taking on a top quad-2 team in the UAB Blazers. The Mountaineers celebrated its hard fought, 81 to 70, win with the singing of “Country Roads” with a twist. After singing the first verse and chorus together, the team took a different path out of the Coliseum, high-fiving the student section on the way to the locker room. Here are some game and celebration photos by WVSN’s Kelsie LeRose.
