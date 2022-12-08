Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Back in Running for 2023 3-Star RB Jordan Louie
West Virginia is now back in the running for a player that pulled his commitment to the program just a month ago. When running back Jordan Louie unveiled his top three schools and announced he will be making his final decision on Dec. 21, WVU was suddenly listed along with Vanderbilt and North Carolina. This comes as somewhat of a surprise since Louie de-committed from the Mountaineers on Nov. 12th.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Schedule Visit with 2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver
West Virginia knows all too well the difficulty in managing a roster in this era of college football, but the Mountaineers are also well aware they need to always be on the look out for quality players. This often even means going after quality players, even if they play a...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Commit Noah Braham ‘Can’t Wait’ to Officially Sign
West Virginia commit Noah Braham has made it clear his future will be in Morgantown. The three-star athlete made an official visit to West Virginia’s campus this past weekend, and announced via his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that he plans to sign with the Mountaineers on Dec. 21. A...
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over UAB
On Saturday night, West Virginia defeated UAB 81-70 in a physical, fast-paced game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. With the win over UAB, West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season so far. UAB is the third quad-2 victory for the Mountaineers, with the first two being Pitt and Florida. Depending on how the Blazers finish off the year, it could be a quad-1 win for WVU by Selection Sunday.
wvsportsnow.com
Rodney Gallagher Admits Neal Brown Key to Staying Committed; Plans to Bring Change to WVU
Soon after Rodney Gallagher calmed the nerves of Mountaineer Nation by confirming his commitment to the West Virginia football program, WVSN reached out to the 4-star athlete so WVU fans could hear right from the man himself. Gallagher, now in the midst of wrapping up his high school basketball career,...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Defeats UAB 81-70 in Fast-Paced Matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Behind the play of guards Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint, West Virginia defeats UAB 81-70 in a fast-paced game on Saturday night. This pace was perfect for Johnson and Toussaint to thrive. At the end of the first half, Toussaint scored a layup, deflected the in-bounds...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Latest Team to Offer Kent State Transfer OT Marcellus Marshall
West Virginia is always on the hunt for offensive line help and that’s been evident recently. On Saturday night, Kent State transfer Marcellus Marshall announced that the Mountaineers have joined the teams interested in his services. The 6’6″, 330-pound offensive tackle was named first-team All-MAC for the 2022 season...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Confirms Commitment, Will Sign with WVU
West Virginia fans can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to a major announcement from top commit Rodney Gallagher. After much speculation in recent weeks about if Gallagher would stay true to the Mountaineers and remain committed, the four-star prospect made his intentions clear Sunday morning by tweeting he will officially sign with WVU on Early Signing Day on Dec. 21. Many believed Gallagher was waiting to see if West Virginia brought back head coach Neal Brown, a decision that was made and then followed by the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 12
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan Explains Reasons for Transferring from Pitt. Steelers Now: Why was Kenny Pickett Initially Cleared for Concussion?. Nittany Sports Now: Chris Stoll Wins Best Long...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU WR Kaden Prather Decides to Enter Transfer Portal
It took awhile for it to happen, but West Virginia has finally suffered that big loss from the current roster many were predicting. Wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the Transfer Portal. Prather posted a message to thank WVU fans and his coaches and teammates Monday morning. Prather...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 81-70 win over UAB, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and players Emmitt Matthews, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint met with the media to talk about the game. Huggins talked about how this team is piecing together while the players talked about guarding...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU OL Jordan White Enters Transfer Portal
Even though the Mountaineers have not lost a big star that the program was counting on moving forward to the transfer portal (yet), West Virginia has lost some depth. And WVU took another hit depth wise, the time to the offensive line, on Friday. Jordan White confirmed the reports that...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Commit Rodney Gallagher Scores 1,500th Point in High School Basketball Career
West Virginia football commit Rodney Gallagher scored his 1,500th point for Laurel Highlands basketball in their 75-59 win on Friday night. Gallagher is a 4-star recruit for WVU head coach Neal Brown but is continuing to play basketball during his senior season. Gallagher, a 6-foot point guard, led Laurel Highlands...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU G Kedrian Johnson Doused with Water by Teammates After Performance
WVU G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson was doused with water by his teammates following his great performance against UAB on Saturday night. Johnson had a season-high of 17 points against the Blazers. The Dallas native shot 5-of-10 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson’s ability to attack the rim and guard Jordan Walker, the nation’s leading scorer, made him worthy of the celebration in the WVU locker room postgame.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Emmitt Matthews Heads to Locker Room Early in UAB Contest
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just a minute into the West Virginia-UAB matchup, WVU F Emmitt Matthews landed awkwardly on his left knee after trying to catch a long pass. Matthews tried to stay in the game but was taken out and walked to the locker room on his own power.
Joshua Horton Wins State Title, Ready to Help Canes?
Miami defensive tackle recruit Joshua Horton is a state champion.
wvsportsnow.com
WVSN’s Mike Asti Interviews West Virginia AD Wren Baker
West Virginia’s new athletic director Wren Baker joined Mike Asti for a chat about what’s surprised him about WVU so far, what he feels should be the expectations for the football program each season, how he plans to evaluate Neal Brown, his thoughts on dealing with the transfer portal, NIL, the student section placement at games and so much more.
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Mountaineers Celebrate Hard Fought Win Over the Blazers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Men’s Basketball team came out on top Saturday night in at the WVU Colisuem, taking on a top quad-2 team in the UAB Blazers. The Mountaineers celebrated its hard fought, 81 to 70, win with the singing of “Country Roads” with a twist. After singing the first verse and chorus together, the team took a different path out of the Coliseum, high-fiving the student section on the way to the locker room. Here are some game and celebration photos by WVSN’s Kelsie LeRose.
