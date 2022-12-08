ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia DL Taurus Simmons Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers are experiencing another loss of depth with the latest defensive player to enter the Transfer Portal. Defensive lineman Taurus Simmons is in the portal, according to national college football analyst Mike Farrell, who works with us within the Sports Now family of networks. Farrell was the first to report the news as of Tuesday morning.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Loses Naim Muhammad to Transfer Portal

For West Virginia’s second loss to the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Naim Muhammad announces he is departing the program. Muhammad fond a role as Spear depth in 2022, picking up five total tackles and two assists in five games played. He only played sparingly during his four years in Morgantown, but did see time in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Football Target Amari Gainer Schedules Official Visit

Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Grainer (6-foot-3, 225-pounds) scheduled an official visit with West Virginia for this weekend, Dec. 15 – 17. Grainer recently received an offer from West Virginia and an at-home visit from the school’s coaching staff. Despite being limited in 2022 due to injury, Gainer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

North Texas Names Next Head Coach, Ends Speculation of Graham Harrell Leaving WVU

Any speculation about North Texas hiring West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the Mean Green’s next head coach can now end. North Texas has announced Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris will be their next head coach. Harrell’s name was brought up in rumors for the North Texas job due to his past tenure at the school. There was also an interesting aspect to the possibility of a WVU coach leaving for Denton, Texas soon after the Mountaineers hired the program’s new athletic director Wren Baker away from North Texas.
DENTON, TX
wvsportsnow.com

WVU WR Kaden Prather Decides to Enter Transfer Portal

It took awhile for it to happen, but West Virginia has finally suffered that big loss from the current roster many were predicting. Wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the Transfer Portal. Prather posted a message to thank WVU fans and his coaches and teammates Monday morning. Prather...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Back in Running for 2023 3-Star RB Jordan Louie

West Virginia is now back in the running for a player that pulled his commitment to the program just a month ago. When running back Jordan Louie unveiled his top three schools and announced he will be making his final decision on Dec. 21, WVU was suddenly listed along with Vanderbilt and North Carolina. This comes as somewhat of a surprise since Louie de-committed from the Mountaineers on Nov. 12th.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over UAB

On Saturday night, West Virginia defeated UAB 81-70 in a physical, fast-paced game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. With the win over UAB, West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season so far. UAB is the third quad-2 victory for the Mountaineers, with the first two being Pitt and Florida. Depending on how the Blazers finish off the year, it could be a quad-1 win for WVU by Selection Sunday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU F Tre Mitchell Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Honors

Big 12 Conference announced on Monday afternoon that West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has been named the conference’s player of the week. This is WVU’s first recipient of the honor this season. Mitchell led WVU to a 2-0 record last week with wins over Navy and UAB. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Receives Vote Points Once More in Latest AP Poll

West Virginia basketball received 20 vote points in the latest AP poll that was released on Monday afternoon. By the votes, WVU comes in at No. 34. RV: Iowa State (39), West Virginia (20), Texas Tech (14), Kansas State (2) West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 12

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan Explains Reasons for Transferring from Pitt. Steelers Now: Why was Kenny Pickett Initially Cleared for Concussion?. Nittany Sports Now: Chris Stoll Wins Best Long...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Gallery: Mountaineers Celebrate Hard Fought Win Over the Blazers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Men’s Basketball team came out on top Saturday night in at the WVU Colisuem, taking on a top quad-2 team in the UAB Blazers. The Mountaineers celebrated its hard fought, 81 to 70, win with the singing of “Country Roads” with a twist. After singing the first verse and chorus together, the team took a different path out of the Coliseum, high-fiving the student section on the way to the locker room. Here are some game and celebration photos by WVSN’s Kelsie LeRose.
MORGANTOWN, WV

