The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheStreet

Mutual Fund Holders Face Double Trouble

If you’re a stock-mutual fund holder, you may face a double whammy this year. First, the value of your holding has likely dropped along with the overall market. As shareholders have exited mutual funds amid the market’s slide, managers have been forced to sell shares to cash these investors out.
KXLY

Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?

Tens of millions of Americans use IRAs to help them save for retirement. Traditional IRAs allow many taxpayers to deduct the amount that they initially contribute, and then they get tax-deferred treatment on income and gains on their investments, as long as they remain within the IRA. Unfortunately, all good...
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
The Associated Press

Ryder Named Among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022. This marks Ryder’s ninth year on the list which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005549/en/ Ryder named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022, marking the company’s ninth year on the list honoring software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Independent

Age UK urges older people on low incomes to check if they can get Pension Credit

Pensioners on low incomes are being urged by Age UK to see if they qualify for Pension Credit, which could help them to access other cost-of-living support as well as topping up their regular income.Older people on a low income have until December 18 to put in a claim for Pension Credit in order to qualify for the second part of the Government’s cost-of-living payment, which is a £324 lump sum, the charity said.Age UK is urging all older people who are struggling on a low income and who are not already getting Pension Credit to put in a claim...
CBS News

Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match

Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
Retirement Daily

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
Entrepreneur

How to Calculate Your Annuity Payments

Annuities provide periodic payments for an agreed-upon period of time, either now or in the future, for the annuitant or beneficiary. You can annuitize the annuity by making monthly, semiannual,...

