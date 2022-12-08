Pensioners on low incomes are being urged by Age UK to see if they qualify for Pension Credit, which could help them to access other cost-of-living support as well as topping up their regular income.Older people on a low income have until December 18 to put in a claim for Pension Credit in order to qualify for the second part of the Government’s cost-of-living payment, which is a £324 lump sum, the charity said.Age UK is urging all older people who are struggling on a low income and who are not already getting Pension Credit to put in a claim...

