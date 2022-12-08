Read full article on original website
Related
Allrecipes.com
Should You Be Freezing Sweet Potatoes Before Baking Them?
I don't have to tell you about the information overload when it comes to cooking and baking topics on the internet. Whatever the ingredient, there's likely more "hacks" for cooking with it than any one person knows what to do with — some are valid, and others less so.
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Should you keep eggs in the refrigerator? The answer might surprise you
Whether eggs should be stored in the refrigerator is an age-old debate. Here’s where you should keep your eggs and why.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Popculture
Liquer Recall Issued
Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.
Popculture
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
KFC’s Menu Just Got a Lot Sweeter with Funnel Cake Fries
When it comes to innovativeness and creativity, KFC has knocked it out of the park year after year. From the fried chicken “Double Down” in 2010 to the Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits in 2019, KFC has continued to keep fans eager to see what’s next on the menu.
Good News Network
A Fruit So Sweet, Yet Grown Indoors: Will the Japanese Cultivar Become This Tesla of Strawberries?
A pair of talented agri-scientists have developed a strain of exquisitely-tasty, melt-in-your-mouth strawberries that are putting a foodie spotlight on the capabilities of vertical hydroponic farming. Hiroki Koga and Brendan Somerville are the masterminds behind the Oishii fruit company, whose flagship “Omakase” berries have become all the rage among foodies...
A coffee chain announced it wants to make your drinks with oat milk. Here's why
Meat, eggs and dairy account for 75% of our food's carbon footprint in the US. So, vegan milks can be a sustainable substitute. Leaders of one major coffee chain believe in the taste, foam-i-ness and earth-saving benefits of oat milk so much, they've made it the default milk in their coffee drinks. But how does oat milk's sustainability and nutritive value stack up?
Food & Wine
Grasshopper
Born in New Orleans around the roaring twenties, the Grasshopper is one of those pre-prohibition cocktails that have made an exciting modern day comeback, in part because it’s absolutely delicious, but also because its signature green color looks great on Instagram. To make a proper Grasshopper, you’ll need some specialty ingredients that you probably don’t have lying around in your fridge, like créme de menthe and crème de cacao. It’s important to opt for high-quality versions of both (we prefer Tempus Fugit) to avoid an overly sweet, unpleasant version of an already indulgent cocktail. Our preferred créme de menthe happens to be clear, so to achieve a truly green Grasshopper, we like to add a drop (and not more!) of food-safe green food coloring, which has a minimal impact on the taste of the drink. Once you’ve added créme de cacao (also known as chocolate liqueur) to your arsenal, you can use it in a number of classic dessert cocktails, like a frozen Mudslide, chocolate Martini, or Bushwacker. Créme de menthe (mint liqueur) is slightly more limited in its use cases (try sipping it neat as a digestif!), but regardless of how you enjoy either, be sure to refrigerate them after opening.
Don’t buy frozen turkeys for Christmas, say British producers of free range birds
Small farmers say reports of ‘shortage’ are driving customers to grab mass-produced poultry from supermarket freezer cabinets
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
MedicineNet.com
Purple, Green, or Red Grapes: Which Are the Healthiest for You?
Grapes have been a snacking staple for centuries and come in different colors. Getting the proper intake of fruits and vegetables (like grapes) daily may decrease the risk of certain diseases. Reach your recommended daily intake of fruit by consuming two cups of either red, green, or purple grapes daily.
Meet the Organic Spirits Distillers Revolutionizing the Industry to Make Better Booze
Over the past decade, appetites for organic products have ballooned past the point of trendiness—cementing the idea of “going organic” as a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. Proudly burnished labels can be on nearly anything these days, from produce and cosmetics to wine and even pet food. Nearly anything we put into, or onto, our bodies have […]
World Soil Day: Former White House Chef Sam Kass reveals the scary future of food
What is now considered a delicacy in just a few decades might disappear if regenerative agriculture practices aren’t widely adopted. The role we all play in helping future generations thrive, not just survive, is the essence of what Chef Sam Kass shared during an intimate dinner in partnership...
The spit of these monkeys is used to make a rare, specialty coffee that is very expensive
Formosan macaquePhoto byPhoto by KaurJmeb, in Taipei Zoo; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The spit of the Formosan rock macaques and rhesus monkeys is used to make a rare, specialty coffee called the monkey spit coffee.
Forget Frozen French Fries — This Gadget Cuts Down on the Time and Work of Slicing Potatoes
And it’s 40% off right now.
Food Network
How Long Should You Marinate Chicken?
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Chicken is a go-to protein for home cooks, but since its flavor is mild, it often benefits from soaking in a marinade. But how long should you marinate chicken for? And how long is too long? Here are our top tips and recommended times for marinating chicken.
The Daily South
Gingered Toddy
On a chilly fall or winter night, curl up with this twist on a classic hot cocktail. Traditionally made with whiskey, hot water, lemon, and honey, Miguel Buencamino’s version of a hot toddy plays with the traditional formula a bit. Buencamino uses honey to make a flavored simple syrup...
What's The Best Way To Treat Downy Mildew On Cucumbers?
We all know it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to grow a solid crop of vegetables, so here are some important tips for keeping yours healthy.
Comments / 1