Should You Be Freezing Sweet Potatoes Before Baking Them?

I don't have to tell you about the information overload when it comes to cooking and baking topics on the internet. Whatever the ingredient, there's likely more "hacks" for cooking with it than any one person knows what to do with — some are valid, and others less so.
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains

Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Liquer Recall Issued

Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.
Ice Cream Recalled

For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
KFC’s Menu Just Got a Lot Sweeter with Funnel Cake Fries

When it comes to innovativeness and creativity, KFC has knocked it out of the park year after year. From the fried chicken “Double Down” in 2010 to the Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits in 2019, KFC has continued to keep fans eager to see what’s next on the menu.
A Fruit So Sweet, Yet Grown Indoors: Will the Japanese Cultivar Become This Tesla of Strawberries?

A pair of talented agri-scientists have developed a strain of exquisitely-tasty, melt-in-your-mouth strawberries that are putting a foodie spotlight on the capabilities of vertical hydroponic farming. Hiroki Koga and Brendan Somerville are the masterminds behind the Oishii fruit company, whose flagship “Omakase” berries have become all the rage among foodies...
A coffee chain announced it wants to make your drinks with oat milk. Here's why

Meat, eggs and dairy account for 75% of our food's carbon footprint in the US. So, vegan milks can be a sustainable substitute. Leaders of one major coffee chain believe in the taste, foam-i-ness and earth-saving benefits of oat milk so much, they've made it the default milk in their coffee drinks. But how does oat milk's sustainability and nutritive value stack up?
Grasshopper

Born in New Orleans around the roaring twenties, the Grasshopper is one of those pre-prohibition cocktails that have made an exciting modern day comeback, in part because it’s absolutely delicious, but also because its signature green color looks great on Instagram. To make a proper Grasshopper, you’ll need some specialty ingredients that you probably don’t have lying around in your fridge, like créme de menthe and crème de cacao. It’s important to opt for high-quality versions of both (we prefer Tempus Fugit) to avoid an overly sweet, unpleasant version of an already indulgent cocktail. Our preferred créme de menthe happens to be clear, so to achieve a truly green Grasshopper, we like to add a drop (and not more!) of food-safe green food coloring, which has a minimal impact on the taste of the drink. Once you’ve added créme de cacao (also known as chocolate liqueur) to your arsenal, you can use it in a number of classic dessert cocktails, like a frozen Mudslide, chocolate Martini, or Bushwacker. Créme de menthe (mint liqueur) is slightly more limited in its use cases (try sipping it neat as a digestif!), but regardless of how you enjoy either, be sure to refrigerate them after opening.
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust

Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
Purple, Green, or Red Grapes: Which Are the Healthiest for You?

Grapes have been a snacking staple for centuries and come in different colors. Getting the proper intake of fruits and vegetables (like grapes) daily may decrease the risk of certain diseases. Reach your recommended daily intake of fruit by consuming two cups of either red, green, or purple grapes daily.
How Long Should You Marinate Chicken?

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Chicken is a go-to protein for home cooks, but since its flavor is mild, it often benefits from soaking in a marinade. But how long should you marinate chicken for? And how long is too long? Here are our top tips and recommended times for marinating chicken.
Gingered Toddy

On a chilly fall or winter night, curl up with this twist on a classic hot cocktail. Traditionally made with whiskey, hot water, lemon, and honey, Miguel Buencamino’s version of a hot toddy plays with the traditional formula a bit. Buencamino uses honey to make a flavored simple syrup...

