Newport Beach, CA

sanclementetimes.com

In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
8newsnow.com

Transport to another time with Visit Anaheim

As her trip to Southern California continues, Jillian takes us to the Howard Johnson Anaheim where she gives us a tour of the House of the Retro Future Suite. Plus, now is your chance to win a 2 night stay at the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort, tickets for 4 to hockey at the Honda Center and tickets for 4 to Knotts Berry Farm. Go to 8newsnow.com/contests and enter today’s key word: GETAWAY.
ANAHEIM, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting

The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
SANTA ANA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA

The gorgeous city of Huntington Beach, California, is one of the most beloved locations on this side of SoCal. It probably has the best beaches and waves, hence the nickname “Surf City.”. Located in populous Orange County, Huntington Beach has 196,652 residents, with the numbers increasing during summer. Lots...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Prolific pandemic “Together Again!” at Malaga Cove Library

“Together Again!” at the Malaga Cove Library Gallery is an exhibit of art produced during the pandemic by members of the Palos Verdes Art Center Paletteers. The exhibit illustrates the ability of art to spread hope and joy,” a spokesperson for the exhibit said. The exhibit includes art...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
KTLA.com

Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach

A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
LONG BEACH, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million

Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month

Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District

Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

