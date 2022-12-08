Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Skal Pizza Coming to Newport Beach
Skal is the work of chef/owner Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
sanclementetimes.com
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
8newsnow.com
Transport to another time with Visit Anaheim
As her trip to Southern California continues, Jillian takes us to the Howard Johnson Anaheim where she gives us a tour of the House of the Retro Future Suite. Plus, now is your chance to win a 2 night stay at the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort, tickets for 4 to hockey at the Honda Center and tickets for 4 to Knotts Berry Farm. Go to 8newsnow.com/contests and enter today’s key word: GETAWAY.
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting
The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana family sets up huge holiday display and will hold special event on Dec. 16
Looking at large-scale Christmas decorations is a favorite pastime for local residents each year, and one particular Fontana household is making spirits bright with its grand display — and with a special event for the community. Bruce and Blanca Ashton have created an elaborate holiday scene in their front...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA
The gorgeous city of Huntington Beach, California, is one of the most beloved locations on this side of SoCal. It probably has the best beaches and waves, hence the nickname “Surf City.”. Located in populous Orange County, Huntington Beach has 196,652 residents, with the numbers increasing during summer. Lots...
easyreadernews.com
Prolific pandemic “Together Again!” at Malaga Cove Library
“Together Again!” at the Malaga Cove Library Gallery is an exhibit of art produced during the pandemic by members of the Palos Verdes Art Center Paletteers. The exhibit illustrates the ability of art to spread hope and joy,” a spokesperson for the exhibit said. The exhibit includes art...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Heading to Mission Viejo
the team is hoping to open sometime in March of the new year
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
SoCal rain to continue through Monday as temperatures remain cold
A storm system is bringing rain, snow and hail to the region, with potentially heavy downpours raising the risk of debris flows in some areas.
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
KTLA.com
Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach
A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
architecturaldigest.com
Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million
Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
Massive chunks of ice crash through Diamond Bar family's home while they watched TV
Massive chunks of ice crashed through the roof of a Diamond Bar family's home while they were watching TV as SoCal continues to see winter weather.
Eater
LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month
Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
Comments / 0