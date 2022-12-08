Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
SpaceNews.com
Defense Innovation Unit seeks commercial options to deploy satellites in deep space
WASHINGTON — The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for commercial services to deploy and operate payloads in outer space beyond Earth orbit, an area known as cislunar space. DIU, a Defense Department agency created to bring commercially developed technology into military programs, is looking for “responsive access” to...
itbusinessnet.com
NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing
Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing. Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. Boston (December 6, 2022) Eascra Biotech, a new start-up building the next generation of...
Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
Ada Lovelace, known as the first computer programmer, was born on Dec. 10, 1815, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed. Lovelace has been hailed as a model for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A dozen biographies for young audiences were published for the 200th anniversary of her birth in 2015. And in 2018, The New York Times added hers as one of the first “missing obituaries” of women at the rise of the #MeToo movement. But Lovelace – properly Ada King, Countess of Lovelace after her marriage – drew on many different fields...
Why European researchers hooked up a quantum machine to a supercomputer
Fade CreativeTwo machines are better than one.
Digital technologies for biodiversity protection and climate action: Solution or COP out?
With biodiversity declining at unprecedented rates and less than a decade remaining to avert the worst effects of climate change, world leaders and policymakers are on the hunt for new and innovative solutions. In the halls and meeting rooms of global COP conferences, digital technologies have been heavily promoted to address these interrelated threats to our ecosystem. At the recent COP27 climate conference in Egypt, the Forest Data Partnership — a global consortium co-ordinated by the World Resources Institute (WRI) in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, NASA, Google and Unilever — called for a “global alliance to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tech Firm Q-CTRL Releases Access to Fire Opal to Improve Quantum Algorithm Performance
Q-CTRL, which claims to be a global leader in infrastructure software for quantum technology, announced the release of Fire Opal, which is described as “a user-friendly software package designed to enable algorithm developers to get useful results from today’s imperfect quantum computers.”. The announcement was “made at Q2B,...
Gizmodo
Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second
Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
makeuseof.com
How to Become a Computer and Information Research Scientist
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you think of ways to improve your computer's capacity and develop new and improved ways to process and store information? Then it would be best if you considered a career as a computer and information research scientist.
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
Hillicon Valley — US assistance stymied Russian cyberattacks
Following the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, the U.S. has stepped up its efforts to assist Eastern European nations to strengthen their cyber defenses, a move experts say helped minimize destructive Russian cyberattacks. Meanwhile, we’ll look at the latest governor ordering a ban on TikTok for state government employees. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to…
SpaceX announces Starshield, a new satellite service for governments
SpaceX is taking its Starlink satellite technology to a new buyer: the government. In a new webpage on the SpaceX website, the company revealed Starshield, a new satellite service that will be directed at governments over consumers. The webpage says that the new service can be used to “support national security efforts.”
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
Scientists invent biobatteries that can be powered inside the human body
Imagine if we could power devices inside the body. This would lead to major developments in biomedical research and much potential for new applications in chemical sensors, drug-delivery systems and electrical stimulation devices. Now, Binghamton University researchers have invented a capsule-sized biobattery they believe may be a solution for the...
elearningindustry.com
Transformation Blueprint: The Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, And Beyond
The volume, velocity, and complexity of change thrust upon us leave little room to avoid transformation. The only constant is change and transforming ourselves, and our organizations are the only way to withstand such change. In this article series titled "Transformation Blueprint," we explore the various levers of transformation available for an organization and offer practical tips and tools on how to activate them. This article provides short definitions of the metaverse, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and quantum computing (QC), and discusses why the understanding and exploration of these and similar technologies can be critical to your transformation efforts.
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
techaiapp.com
Locomotion modeling evolves with brain-inspired neural networks
A team of scientists at EPFL have built a new neural network system that can help understand how animals adapt their movement to changes in their own body and to create more powerful artificial intelligence systems. Deep learning has been fueled by artificial neural networks, which stack simple computational elements...
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper Presents a New Metric TETA and a New Model TETer for Tracking Every Thing in the Wild
Estimating the trajectory of items in a video clip is the goal of multiple object tracking (MOT). While specific MOT standards only consider tracking objects from a small number of pre-defined categories, such as pedestrians and cars, the actual number of types of interest is enormous. Although the recent expansion of MOT to a wide range of categories may appear insignificant, it presents important issues regarding formulating and describing the community’s problem. In the same video sequence in Fig. 1, they display the tracking results from two trackers. Tracker A follows the object flawlessly but classifies it slightly incorrectly at the fine-grained level. Tracker B accurately categorizes the thing but does not follow it.
aiexpress.io
Howie Mandel gets a digital twin from DeepBrain AI
Howie Mandel is moving into the metaverse. DeepBrain AI has created a fairly practical AI model of comic and actor Mandel. DeepBrain AI, primarily based in South Korea and Palo Alto, California, calls its creation “AI Howie,” and it’s an interactive digital human and digital twin for immersive and personalised fan experiences. AI Howie mentions VentureBeat and talks to me within the hooked up movies.
