The volume, velocity, and complexity of change thrust upon us leave little room to avoid transformation. The only constant is change and transforming ourselves, and our organizations are the only way to withstand such change. In this article series titled "Transformation Blueprint," we explore the various levers of transformation available for an organization and offer practical tips and tools on how to activate them. This article provides short definitions of the metaverse, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and quantum computing (QC), and discusses why the understanding and exploration of these and similar technologies can be critical to your transformation efforts.

4 DAYS AGO