Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total volume of 52,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 31,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

1 HOUR AGO