Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
One of the Tri-States is #1 for “Best Night Out”
When it comes to party cities, or more broadly, "party states," let's be honest: of the Tri-States, Iowa and Wisconsin aren't top of mind. You'd be justified in believing California, Texas, or maybe Tennessee would give you the best night out. But when you do a deep dive into other areas beyond volume of bars and nightclubs, you might be surprised at the results.
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
“Field of Dreams” TV Show Declines State Grant, Won’t Film in Iowa
Since it was announced, the Field of Dreams TV show has been all over the place in terms of its production. First, it was reported that the series would not be filmed in Dyersville, a massive blow to the local Dubuque economy and the show's attempt at authenticity. No cast list was ever announced either.
Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest
A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
2023 Iowa Fishing and Hunting Licenses On Sale Dec 15
Your favorite fishing hole may soon be frozen. However, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, it's still an opportune time to prepare for 2023. The DNR wants you to know that Iowans may purchase 2023 resident hunting, fishing, and other licenses on Dec. 15, 2022. So why not get a jump start because it's always good to plan because any license purchased for 2022 expires on Jan. 10, 2023.
Popular Iowa Pop Corn Company Is a Famous Worldwide Treat
Going down the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Rabbit Hole at 7:10 am each weekday typically leads to some fun and exciting places. Such as it is with National Microwave Oven Day, which celebrates the appliance to change how the kitchen is used. The story goes that a self-taught American engineer...
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?
Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
TikToker Ranks Iowa Cities Based on Their Smell
There are a lot of strange videos on TikTok, especially when it comes to videos about specific hallmarks of certain cities and states. This week, during my mindless scrolling on the hugely popular app, I stumbled upon one relevant to the state of Iowa. And I couldn't not share it!
Shop Local and Save 20% on a Mississippi River Museum Membership
Tis' the Season to Shop Locally! Dubuque and the Tri-States are incredibly fortunate to have abundant opportunities to find that perfect gift that shows you care about the recipient while supporting local-owned-businesses. During the next couple of weeks, we will explore some excellent gift-buying options, such as those presented by...
111 Three-Point Shots By Iowa Team Sets New NCAA Record
Iowa's Grinnell College made more basketball history against Dubuque's Emmaus Bible College by setting an eye-popping record Thursday with the most 3-point shot attempts in NCAA men's basketball history. The Grinnell Pioneers put up a record-breaking 111 three-point shot attempts in a 124-67 win over Emmaus Bible College Eagles. For...
Marine Corps Toys For Tots Annual Kids’ Christmas Party This Sunday
The biggest, craziest party of the holiday season for kids is back, AND it’s FREE! Marine Corps Toys For Tots has announced the return of the annual Kids’ Christmas Party, this Sunday, December 11th from noon to 3pm at the Five Flags Arena!. The event is hosted by...
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun
The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Southwest Health Closes Deal for Commercial Development/New Clinic In Darlington
According to a press release from Southwest Health; they have officially purchased land for the new Darlington Development and to build a replacement Southwest Health Clinic that will also be home to a new Cuba City Dental Clinic. The 12-acre site is located on the corner of State Highway 81...
Saints Split Rivalry Weekend Away
A weekend of matches saw the Dubuque Fighting Saints walk away with half of the total possible points, with a win over the Rough Riders, followed by a tough night and a loss in Des Moines. Friday night the Saints headed to Cedar Rapids for another stellar night of hockey...
Galena Knows How to Throw A Christmas Holiday Party
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, head to Galena this Saturday for the annual Night of Luminaria and Living Windows. Bask in the glow of the holiday season at one of the year's most beautiful and romantic events. Historic Galena always delivers with its many events and will do so again this holiday season. More than 5,000 luminaries line the streets, steps, sidewalks, and store windows will come alive!
Several New Apartment Buildings Could Be Coming to Peosta
When you drive down U.S. Hwy 20 West, not long after exiting Dubuque, you can see that the city of Peosta, IA is in the middle of a boom. It's evident based on the new construction of homes and businesses right at the intersection of Hwy 20 and Cox Springs Road.
Excellent PBS Documentary Highlights Dubuque’s Iconic Buildings
Earlier this month, I wrote about an upcoming PBS documentary on Dubuque's famous historical buildings, which was set to premiere in the month of November. Now that it's aired (and is free to watch online!), I can report back and say that it's as good as hoped!. Part of the...
Dubuque Airport Prepares For $1.5 Million Solar Project
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission approved awarding an initial contract to Eagle Point Solar for the construction of a $1.5 million solar array on Tuesday (11/29). The planned array will be placed next to the Captain Robert L. Martin Terminal Building and...
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103wjod.com
Comments / 0