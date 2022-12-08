Read full article on original website
Pirate themed playground being built south of Pocatello
An amazing pirate themed playground is being created by a man south of Pocatello for his 5-year-old son Patrick and Patrick’s friends. The site for youths, which isn’t completely done, has already been drawing attention from passersby, according to builder and creator Bryan Donyes. And he says his son and his son’s friends enjoy using the site that Donyes is building based on a design from Booth Architecture in Pocatello. ...
Shop with a Cop: making the Christmas of kids and cops
If you were awoken in the early hours of the morning Saturday by the large amount of sirens the source of the noise was the Shop with a Cop event. Multiple Law enforcement agencies across the region participated in the event. It all started with a car parade with the sirens blaring. The post Shop with a Cop: making the Christmas of kids and cops appeared first on Local News 8.
Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church
POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening. Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas. Grace Lutheran started this program...
ICCU provides jump start to NeighborWorks Pocatello for Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge
NeighborWorks Pocatello (NWP) is taking part in the 11th Annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge during the month of December. The post ICCU provides jump start to NeighborWorks Pocatello for Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge appeared first on Local News 8.
2022 Chubbuck Christmas lighting contest winners
The city received more than 100 emails, calls and messages with nominations for this year’s contest. The post 2022 Chubbuck Christmas lighting contest winners appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert
The Idaho Falls Choralaires are preparing for their holiday concert. The post Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert appeared first on Local News 8.
Peterson, DeLynn
DeLynn Peterson Peterson DeLynn "Pete" Peterson was born June 10, 1925 and passed away December 4, 2022. He lived in Riverside, Idaho with a large family. DeLynn went to Moreland High School and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Wray. They had two children both dying in infancy of cystic fibrosis. After moving to Pocatello, he went to work for Rolands Dairy for 35 years. They divorced and later he met and married Arline Elieson. DeLynn was active in the LDS church where he had many callings. His favorite was Stake Clerk. After retirement he traveled with Travelin' Sams Pokey Good Sams Club traveling many places in the US and Canada. He decided to spend winters in Arizona. DeLynn is survived by his wife, Arline and her children, Bob (Gail) Elieson, Loveland, Colorado; Linda Tigert, Pocatello, Idaho; John (Martina) Elieson, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Together they had 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11 am at the LDS church, 550 W. Cedar St. Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pocatello/Chubbuck SD25 Education Foundation https://www.pocatellochubbucksd25.id.schools.bz/ed-foundation/home Contact info: Education Foundation-3115 Pole Line Road, Pocatello, ID 83201-(208) 235-3257 Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Stanger, Elmer Hyrum
Elmer Stanger Hyrum Stanger Elmer Hyrum Stanger passed away December 4, 2022 at his beloved ranch in Inkom, Idaho. Elmer was born April 3, 1928 in Pocatello, Idaho to Elmer Calvert Stanger (Buck) and Nancy (Cleo) Olson Stanger. He married the love of his life Frances Ann Leo on July 31, 1948. They were then sealed for all time and eternity in 1965 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were married for 59 years before Frannie passed away October 22, 2007. Elmer and Frannie had 5 children---Rhett, David, Mitzi, Betzi and Bart. Elmer farmed and ranched all his life near Inkom. He was employed by Union Pacific Fruit Express (PFE) for 25 years. In his younger years, he worked for Portland Cement Company in Inkom and MK Construction as a security guard at night. Elmer loved farming and ranching with his dad Buck and his son David. Later, he also farmed with his grandsons Brian and Jeromey Stanger. They kept the ranch going raising hay, grain and a herd of cows and calves. This kept them all busy with farm life. At age 91 Elmer still ran the tractor and loaded the truck with hay to feed the cows. At 92 his eyesight became a problem and made it hard to get on the tractor. He appreciated all the help from family, friends, and good neighbors nearby. Elmer and Frannie love their children and were very proud of them. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Cleo; his sister, Betty (Val) Kissell; brother, Olie (Lois) Stanger; granddaughters, Jennifer M Hess and Tessa Jo Stanger; and his beloved dog, Ring. Elmer is survived by his sister, Suzanne Duffin; his children, Rhett (Maggan) Oregon City, Oregon, David (Debbie) Pocatello, Mitzi Hess (Steven) Holbrook, Idaho, Betzi Schuerman Pocatello and Bart Stanger Inkom, Idaho; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice for the care they provided to "Pa" in his final days. The family would also like to thank sons, David and Bart and grandson, Jeromey who cared for him 24/7 so he could stay at his home at the ranch he loved so much. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Inkom Cemetery in Inkom, Idaho. Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Pocatello Electric to give away $10,000 in prizes during 120-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — A business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is turning 120. Pocatello Electric — the oldest independent appliance store in the nation — first opened its doors in 1902 and has been serving the community continuously ever since. To celebrate the anniversary, the business is throwing a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at its store at 258 N. Main St., and it’s expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event. ...
Mountain lion spotted in Pocatello
A mountain lion has been spotted near Elmore St. in Pocatello early Saturday morning. The post Mountain lion spotted in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recently created vacancies. The post New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Two injured in wreck on I-84 in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, on westbound I-84 near milepost 272 in Oneida County. A 69-year-old female, from Twin Falls, ID, was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on I-84 and struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer, driven by a 70-year-old male, from Fontana, CA. The Nissan overturned, slid off the right shoulder and struck a parked Penske truck. The driver of the Nissan and her passenger were transported via ground ambulance to the hospital. She and her passenger were not wearing their seat-belts. The driver of the Ford was not transported and was wearing his seat-belt. The right lane of travel was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Water superintendent gives boil advisory update
Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November. “It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
Snow showers this weekend
A large system will move through this weekend. We’re expecting to see heavy snow in our mountains, with some acclamations in the Snake River Plain. Saturday, a chance of snow with highs in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10-15 mph, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
HS scores 12/10: Poky boys rout Idaho Falls, Snake River boys edge Buhl
BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello 68, Idaho Falls 35 Krue Hales scored 16 points and Julian Bowie added 12 for the Thunder, who improve to 6-0 on the season. They return to action next week at the Owyhee Holiday Classic, which runs from Thursday-Saturday in Meridian. Grace Lutheran 33, Challis 25 ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Idaho Falls teen earns top spot in 2022 Spartan World Championship
IDAHO FALLS – Matthew Hales is among the greatest spartan athletes in the world. The 17-year-old Idaho Falls native placed 12th overall in his age bracket at the Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago. After four years of participating in the Idaho Falls Grit League, Matthew...
Two injured when compact SUV crashes into trailer on local freeway, overturns and then hits parked truck
