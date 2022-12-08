Read full article on original website
TBT: Miley Cyrus Looked Stunning In A Metallic Bodysuit As She Tried To Sing 'Hoedown Throwdown'
Miley Cyrus sizzled in a skintight and metallic bodysuit as she marked a major milestone earlier this year. The 29-year-old singer and former Disney star made March headlines for taking to social media to shout out her former Hannah Montana days. She posted to TikTok to celebrate 15 years since first airing on the teeny-bopper show. Miley wowed as she flaunted her trim figure, mic-in-hand, also delivering a version of Hoedown Showdown as she showed off her powerful vocals. At the time, Miley was also in the news for performing at the Lollapalooza music festival, where her video came from.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Ready To Pop! Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Huge Baby Belly Ahead Of Due Date
Chrissy Teigen looks ready to pop! The model, 37, shared a snap to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, holding her bare baby bump while taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. By the looks of her swollen belly, she and husband John Legend could be parents-of-three any day now!Teigen looked effortlessly chic in a sports bra, jean button-up shirt and her hair up in a top knot as she held her burgeoning stomach.GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABYThe Cravings author and The Voice coach, who also share children Luna,...
Noah Cyrus Sizzles In Plunging Bodysuit
Forget all you think you know about Noah Cyrus being Miley's little sister. This superstar now gives us risque looks back to back and kills it in her stage performances. She's sent tongues wagging again in a racy Instagram post that shows her clad in not one but at least two outfits revealing major skin.
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
Kandi Burruss & Daughter Riley Have the Chicest Court-Side Style at a Basketball Game
The Real Housewives of Atlanta mother-daughter wore perfectly styled ensembles while sitting court-side at an Atlanta Hawks game. It's no secret that Kandi Burruss has incredible style — and her daughter, Riley Burruss, seems to have gotten that same trait. In September, the college student went "Back 2 basics" with an understated, yet chic Instagram post, posing in a fitted short-sleeved shirt with skin-baring cutouts, pairing the eye-catching top with a short black skirt. Then, in November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter switched up her hairstyle, rocking a deep auburn hue perfect for fall.
Tia Mowry Shares What Lead To Her Divorce
Tia stopped by the Today Show and opened up about her public divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is getting candid about her split from Cory Hardrict. The actress split from her estranged husband earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Tia stopped by the Today Show on Wednesday and opened up about her public divorce. The 44-year old star says she knew when it was time to call it quits.
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Bebe Rexha Teases Her Cleavage In Plunging Red Dress At The AMAs
Bebe Rexha exuded confidence when she arrived at the AMAs wearing a red number. The body positivity advocate attracted attention during the event with her monochrome outfit choice. Less than 30 minutes into the crowded awards presentation, the singer, like many others, walked the stage and sang her viral single with David Guetta, I'm Good (Blue).
Gabrielle Union Shares Video Of Dwyane Wade’s Surprise On Her 50th Birthday
Actress Gabrielle Union shared a video on Instagram of herself receiving a birthday gift from her husband Dwyane Wade over the weekend. The family was celebrating Union’s 50th birthday in Cape Town, South Africa in October when the Being Mary Jane actress learned that Wade had gotten a new tattoo on his wrist with her initials next to a heart.
Kourtney Kardashian Needs To Give a Masterclass on How To Pull off the "Quiet Extensions" Trend
Kourtney Kardashian is known for consistently short hair — and over the last few years, she’s been very sure about wearing her hair in a sharp and edgy bob. However, we’ve noticed a trend for the KarJenner sister and it involves subtle extensions. In a recent photo...
Tia Mowry Reveals Plans To Spend Christmas With Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict
Divorce is never easy, but Tia Mowry is doing one heck of a job of making the best of it. Mowry revealed she is “excited” to spend the holidays with her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict. "The Game" actress told TMZ that her “whole family” will be together, referencing...
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump In Tie-Dye Shirt While Grocery Shopping With BF Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco is halfway through her pregnancy and the 36-year-old showed off her growing baby bump while grocery shopping with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The actress wore a baggy blue and purple tie-dye shirt with a stack of money graphic on one side styled with a pair of sweatpants while Tom wore a gray T-shirt and sweatpants.
Alexandra Daddario Nails a Bewitching Gothic-Glam Aesthetic at 'Mayfair Witches' Premiere
Alexandra Daddario paired her black and gold gown with dramatic dark lipstick on the red carpet Alexandra Daddario channeled her Mayfair Witches persona to cast some serious red carpet magic. Ahead of Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of the AMC drama, inspired by the sorcery-filled trilogy written by Anne Rice, the Emmy nominee hit the carpet in a vampy Victorian look inspired by the spookiness of the series. Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, the star stunned in an off-the-shoulder Dior gown. The lace corset bodice of the dress, designed with...
Talan Torriero Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Was A 'Huge Fan' Of MTV Show 'Laguna Beach'
Plot twist! Talan Torriero, who appeared on MTV's hit series Laguna Beach in the '00s, revealed Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in the drama. "I was at a CAA party, you know, Hollywood Hills, which is where just the absolute wildest s**t on the planet. Like TMZ would have an absolute heyday in one of those things, like for real. It was a Halloween party, and it was late at night. I think I was like hanging out with Steve-O or something. I forget. We were doing just being crazy, and this guy walks up to me in a devil mask,...
MARKET Unleashes Our Inner Care Bears With Adorable Collaboration
Streetwear brand MARKET has just launched the collaboration of our childhood dreams as the label has teamed up with the cuddly Care Bears to drop nostalgic T-shirts. Effortlessly tapping into our inner children, the vibrantly-colored tops feature the beloved animals, complete with their signature rainbows. Arriving in two colors — a deep chocolate brown, alongside a soft cream, the 100% cotton T-shirts are also adorned with an artfully faded “MARKET” logo. The adorable teddy bear jumps out of a fluffy cloud, slam dunking its way into our hearts.
