MINERAL RIDGE OH- Brookfield coming into the game looked for a three and 0 start to their season and their first winning season since 2014-2015. Meanwhile, Mineral Ridge came into the game 0 and three and needed a win to keep the momentum alive. Both teams kept the game close for three and a half quarters, but in the fourth, it was all Brookfield in the end winning by the final of 71 to 59.

MINERAL RIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO