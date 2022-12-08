East Sprague Outbuilding Fire

Tour Commander, 509.625.7100

At approximately 7:25 pm December 7, 2022. A structure fire was reported by a passerby in the 3200 block of East Sprague. Spokane Fire units responded with the first engine arriving in under 4 minutes.

An outbuilding with an attached trailer were found fully involved. The fire was quickly extinguished with searches completed in both structures. Both structures were found to be vacant, and the fire was extinguished within 1o minutes.

Spokane Valley Fire Department responded for automatic aid assistance. Avista responded to de-energize fallen power lines. Rail traffic was briefly interrupted to ensure on scene safety.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Estimated fire loss is ~$100,000