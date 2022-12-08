ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The flu season is in full swing, combining with COVID-19 and RSV for a winter season filled with climbing respiratory disease numbers, sweeping the United States, as the Center for Disease Control reports over six million reported cases of influenza. In Wisconsin, DHS is tracking a rising trend in flu cases across the state.
Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
Red Cross Workers in Wisconsin May Strike

(Robin Colbert, WRN/ WIBA) About 200 American Red Cross employees in Wisconsin are threatening to go on strike. The union accuses Red Cross officials of refusing to bargain in good faith. They say management canceled or rescheduled 21 meetings, and at the one they did attend ...workers were told there wasn't money for wage increases.
Popular antibiotic still in short supply

MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fox Valley, Northeast Wisconsin rising

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,702,866 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,817 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 25 Total. Total Positive Cases1,702,8661,689,322 (+13,544) Fully Vaccinated3,606,818 (61.8%)3,606,643 (61.8%) Updated Booster947,497 (16.2%)862,212 (14.8%) COVID-19...
Federalization of Wisconsin Hemp Program

Host, Madeleine Afonso and Writer, Gavin Escott, discuss his article for the Action Project Drug Issue, “Federalization of Wisconsin Hemp Program opens doors, leaves some farmers wanting more”. They talk about different uses of hemp, Wisconsin’s history of hemp farming and how Wisconsin Farmers have been affected by the federalization of the hemp program.
Application Period Now Open for Veterans Rental Assistance Program

Gov. Tony Evers announced the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as announced as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans and provide housing assistance...
Minnesota Department of Health wary of rising Group A Strep infections

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Health is warning health care providers to be wary of rising invasive Group A Streptococcal infections.According to a health advisory released by the MDH, the number of Group A Strep cases recorded in November is the highest recorded of any month this year; 46 cases were recorded this month, while the average for the rest of 2022 was 20 cases per month.Group A Streptococcal infections can cause a range of illness from mild or moderate to severe disease, like pneumonia, bacteremia, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis. These severe infections tend to have a high case fatality rate among the immunocompromised. Health officials in the United Kingdom are already sounding the alarm after six children died after contracting bacterial infections caused by Group A Strep.You can learn more about Group A Strep the diseases it causes, and symptoms on MDH's website. 
Timberlake to Step Down as Wisconsin DHS Secretary

(Bob Hague, WRN) State Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is stepping down. Timberlake has headed DHS since January of 2021, when Governor Tony Evers appointed her to succeed Andrea Palm, who left to serve in the Biden administration. Like Palm, Timberlake served without ever having her nomination confirmed by the Republican controlled Wisconsin state Senate.
U.S. Small Business Administration Helps Wisconsin Small Businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin District helped the state’s small businesses access nearly $789 million in SBA-supported loans to meet their business needs in the 12 months ending September 30, 2022. While a drop from the record high FY21 figure of over $1 billion in the state,...
Wisconsin Municipalities Working to Become More Inclusive Toward LGBTQ+ Community

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Since 2018, Wisconsin municipalities have taken steps to become more inclusive toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the U.S. It gives cities a grade based on how inclusive those policies are toward members of the LGBTQ+ community.
VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure

Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
First-time homebuyers’ programs in Wisconsin

The housing market in Wisconsin is heating up. Home prices increased 11.4% from May 2021 to May 2022. And the number of homes for sale during this timeframe dropped 13.2%. The median sale price of a house in the state is $278,800, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage company that analyzes housing market data across the country. The good news: For the qualified first-time homebuyer in Wisconsin, there are opportunities to be had.
