Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The flu season is in full swing, combining with COVID-19 and RSV for a winter season filled with climbing respiratory disease numbers, sweeping the United States, as the Center for Disease Control reports over six million reported cases of influenza. In Wisconsin, DHS is tracking a rising trend in flu cases across the state.
nbc15.com
Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
cwbradio.com
Red Cross Workers in Wisconsin May Strike
(Robin Colbert, WRN/ WIBA) About 200 American Red Cross employees in Wisconsin are threatening to go on strike. The union accuses Red Cross officials of refusing to bargain in good faith. They say management canceled or rescheduled 21 meetings, and at the one they did attend ...workers were told there wasn't money for wage increases.
spectrumnews1.com
Popular antibiotic still in short supply
MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
wearegreenbay.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fox Valley, Northeast Wisconsin rising
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,702,866 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,817 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 25 Total. Total Positive Cases1,702,8661,689,322 (+13,544) Fully Vaccinated3,606,818 (61.8%)3,606,643 (61.8%) Updated Booster947,497 (16.2%)862,212 (14.8%) COVID-19...
Daily Cardinal
Federalization of Wisconsin Hemp Program
Host, Madeleine Afonso and Writer, Gavin Escott, discuss his article for the Action Project Drug Issue, “Federalization of Wisconsin Hemp Program opens doors, leaves some farmers wanting more”. They talk about different uses of hemp, Wisconsin’s history of hemp farming and how Wisconsin Farmers have been affected by the federalization of the hemp program.
cwbradio.com
DNR Encourages the Public to Recycle and Reduce Waste During the Holiday Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages the public to recycle and reduce waste during the holiday season. Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. These items, which the state bans from landfills, include:. Cardboard (Flatten boxes before putting them in carts or bins so that recycling equipment can...
cwbradio.com
Application Period Now Open for Veterans Rental Assistance Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as announced as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans and provide housing assistance...
Minnesota Department of Health wary of rising Group A Strep infections
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Health is warning health care providers to be wary of rising invasive Group A Streptococcal infections.According to a health advisory released by the MDH, the number of Group A Strep cases recorded in November is the highest recorded of any month this year; 46 cases were recorded this month, while the average for the rest of 2022 was 20 cases per month.Group A Streptococcal infections can cause a range of illness from mild or moderate to severe disease, like pneumonia, bacteremia, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis. These severe infections tend to have a high case fatality rate among the immunocompromised. Health officials in the United Kingdom are already sounding the alarm after six children died after contracting bacterial infections caused by Group A Strep.You can learn more about Group A Strep the diseases it causes, and symptoms on MDH's website.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Utilities Say They're Prepared to Respond to Possible Physical Attacks
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Some of the state’s largest utilities say they’re prepared to respond to physical attacks on their facilities after a recent incident in North Carolina where substations were hit by gunfire, leaving thousands without power. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Free COVID-19 self-tests and COVID-19 treatment telehealth services are available
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to use these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season, according to a media...
cwbradio.com
Timberlake to Step Down as Wisconsin DHS Secretary
(Bob Hague, WRN) State Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is stepping down. Timberlake has headed DHS since January of 2021, when Governor Tony Evers appointed her to succeed Andrea Palm, who left to serve in the Biden administration. Like Palm, Timberlake served without ever having her nomination confirmed by the Republican controlled Wisconsin state Senate.
cwbradio.com
U.S. Small Business Administration Helps Wisconsin Small Businesses
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin District helped the state’s small businesses access nearly $789 million in SBA-supported loans to meet their business needs in the 12 months ending September 30, 2022. While a drop from the record high FY21 figure of over $1 billion in the state,...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Municipalities Working to Become More Inclusive Toward LGBTQ+ Community
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Since 2018, Wisconsin municipalities have taken steps to become more inclusive toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the U.S. It gives cities a grade based on how inclusive those policies are toward members of the LGBTQ+ community.
wisconsinexaminer.com
VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure
Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
94.3 Jack FM
Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyers’ programs in Wisconsin
The housing market in Wisconsin is heating up. Home prices increased 11.4% from May 2021 to May 2022. And the number of homes for sale during this timeframe dropped 13.2%. The median sale price of a house in the state is $278,800, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage company that analyzes housing market data across the country. The good news: For the qualified first-time homebuyer in Wisconsin, there are opportunities to be had.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
cwbradio.com
Children at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Youth Prisons Spend Long Periods of Time Confined to Their Rooms
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Children at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons are no longer allowed to be locked in their rooms as punishment under the terms of a class-action settlement approved in 2018. But, according to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, kids at the...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
Comments / 0