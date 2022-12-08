ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Mick Lynch: government is deliberately ensuring rail strikes go ahead

By Gwyn Topham Transport correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHpoM_0jc4QTOM00
Mick Lynch Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

The leader of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, has accused the government of deliberately ensuring next week’s rail strikes go ahead by blocking negotiations, with rail bosses calling off talks as “a waste of time” while ministers insist on unacceptable provisions.

He said meetings between the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) representing train operators and the RMT had failed to occur for three successive days because of a clause inserted for driver-only operation, which all rail unions have bitterly opposed for many years.

Speaking in the boardroom of the RMT’s Euston headquarters on Thursday, Lynch said the Department for Transport was “not trusted in Whitehall” and that other ministers had sought to block a resolution. “There’s always a back-seat driver, and then there’s someone sitting behind the back-seat driver, that’s the problem.

“The RDG won’t talk, they say it’s a waste of time. They’ve got to run train companies, and they’re getting really fed up.”

The offer from train companies was rejected on Sunday night by the RMT. Questioned by MPs on Wednesday, the transport secretary, Mark Harper, refused to deny reports that Downing Street had inserted controversial clauses into the deal at the weekend, after a positive meeting between the union, rail leaders and a minister on Friday.

Lynch said the two sides had otherwise reached a position that for the union “would have been very challenging, but it didn’t have driver-only operation in it”.

“We went on Sunday fully expecting that they would fill in the blanks on pay, and [the RDG] said, ‘We can’t do what we said, [the DfT] have made us put driver-only operation into this document, which we had withdrawn as managers.’”

He added: “They may as well walk in with a fish and slap me round the chops with it.”

The RMT leader said many members would likely have opposed the potential deal, which would mean “the closure of every ticket office in Britain – that’s not hyperbole, that’s in the written offer”.

He added: “There is no prospect of settling this dispute. If we had got an offer, we’d have had to consult. We’re blocked by this government.”

The RDG did not offer further comment, but its chair, Steve Montgomery, said on Tuesday: “Regrettably, the RMT leadership’s refusal to put our proposed 8% pay offer to its membership means we are unable to reach a resolution at this stage, although we remain open to talks.”

Lynch said the union had settled in Wales, Scotland, Merseyrail and London – “everywhere the DfT does not run the railways”.

“In my view, they are deliberately doing it because that want the action,” he said, adding that the government was attempting to change strike law, enforcing minimum strike levels in sectors including health and rail, because “they’re not winning the argument. Polls show 70% back us.”

The RMT also rebuffed a pay offer from Network Rail on Monday, ensuring that the first of a wave of strikes over the next month goes ahead next week.

Lynch said three-quarters of the union’s members at Network Rail earn less than £35,000. The pay increase, of 9% plus benefits over two years, would be underpinned and worth potentially up to 14% over two years for the lowest-paid.

Related: Train reliability dips sharply in northern England despite reduced service

He said members at Network Rail would now decide whether to accept the offer in an electronic referendum, but expected them to reject it, stressing that job security and safety were as important as pay.

He warned: “It’s funded by thousands of job losses and cutting the safety regime by 50%. If a train comes off the rails at 140mph with 900 people in it, maybe they’ll say, ‘Yes, but we did save a few million quid in the 2022 pay dispute.’ The railway will be less safe than now.”

Train services across Britain will be massively disrupted as thousands of workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies strike on 13-14 and 16-17 December .

Train operators have asked passengers to travel only if it is absolutely necessary. Timetables will be published on Friday, but about 20% of services are expected to run on strike days, mainly between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with knock-on disruption on the following days.

There will be a further two 48-hour strikes on 3-4 and 6-7 January, as well as a strike from the evening of Christmas Eve until early on 27 December, which will mainly disrupt engineering works.

Another rail union, the TSSA, on Wednesday also confirmed a strike on 17 December and other industrial action short of a strike at various operators, likewise accusing the government of blocking a deal with train companies.

A DfT spokesperson said: “We’ve been clear from the outset that reforms to work practices are a necessary part of this deal, in order to fund the pay offer and modernise the railways.

“The prime minister, chancellor and transport secretary remain in full agreement about the offer that was put on the table this week.”

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

Iran carries out second execution linked to nationwide protests

Iran has publicly hanged a man accused of killing two members of the security forces in its second use of capital punishment against anti-government protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard’s family were woken early on Monday morning to be informed that he had been executed and that his body had been buried in a lot in the local cemetery.
The Independent

When are the train strikes happening and what impact will they have?

Train passengers face weeks of disruption over Christmas and into the New Year.Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions on what is happening.-What is the dispute about?Trade unions representing railway workers at Network Rail and train operating companies have been engaged in a long running row over jobs, pay and conditions.-Which workers are going on strike in the coming weeks?Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).-When are the strikes happening?There are two 48-hour strikes planned for before Christmas, and two in the New Year.The affected dates in December are Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14,...
The Independent

Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss

The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
The Independent

Rail union clashes with Government over strikes before Christmas

Rail union chief Mick Lynch has been urged by ministers not to “hold the country to ransom” with strikes ahead of Christmas as he blamed the Government for failing to avert the action.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary said on Tuesday the unions have a duty to take coordinated action in response to a “generalised attack on working people”.He confirmed there will be greater disruption on the rails on Christmas Eve because of a walkout from 6pm until 6am on December 27 following two 48-hour strikes next week.Talks with the Rail Delivery Group over the long-running dispute...
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
BBC

'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing

A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
The Guardian

Emancipation review – Will Smith is dragged through the mud in ugly, manipulative drama

Antoine Fuqua’s thuddingly unsubtle Will Smith-starring slavery drama is an unusually ugly picture. And while you can make a case that the facts of slavery cannot and should not be prettified, Fuqua’s approach, both in the relentless grind of graphic cruelty and the grim, near monochrome sludge of the cinematography, makes for a gruelling endurance test of a viewing experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Schools facing disruption as teachers take two days of strike action

Schools across Scotland will be hit by teachers’ strikes with members of two trade unions taking action on Wednesday and Thursday.The strikes, being staged by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union, come just two weeks after a similar protest by the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union.That action, on November 24, closed almost all schools across Scotland – but the latest strikes seem unlikely to have the same impact. Instead, many schools will be partially closed, with secondaries open to senior school students.The strike will have a varying impact on schools across the country with Glasgow...
BBC

Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'

People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
The Independent

Government signals it could cancel Great British Railways plan

The government has signalled it could cancel its plan to set up a new public body to manage Britain's railways, over a year after it was first announced.Speaking at a parliamentary committee on Wednesday the Transport Secretary said no "final decision" had yet been taken on whether to proceed with establishing Great British Railways (GBR).GBR was announced by former transport secretary Grant Shapps and the body is supposed to be overseeing mainline rail services across Britain from 2024, with control over timetables, franchising, and fares.The possible U-turn is a surprise as the government already has hundreds of civil servants working...
The Independent

Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?

The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
BBC

December train strikes: Union told not to hold country 'to ransom'

A rail union has been told not to "hold the country to ransom" by a government minister after it announced plans for new strikes from Christmas Eve. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union, the RMT, will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates.
The Independent

Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
The Guardian

The Guardian

531K+
Followers
121K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy