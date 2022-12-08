Read full article on original website
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
They're harvesting carefully cultivated people in this enchanted garden
The true purpose of this charmed garden tended by young volunteers? Nurturing plants and young lives in the Central Valley.
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
2023 Megatrends from UKG: Navigating the Human Energy Crisis; Optimizing Organizational Plasticity; and the Gen X Effect
LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced its 2023 HR Megatrends that will emerge in the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005078/en/ 2023 HR Megatrends from UKG (Graphic: Business Wire)
Operation HOPE announces 9th annual HOPE Global Forums
Operation HOPE, the nation’s leader in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today announced that its 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums will return to Atlanta, GA December 11-13, 2022. This year’s event – the Annual Meeting of the HOPE Global Forums – is themed “Bridging the Divide.” The goal of the meeting is to galvanize thought and action around building an economy that works for everyone, particularly underserved communities. The HOPE Global Forums annual meeting is now the largest gathering in the world dedicated to empowering poor and underserved communities and coincides with the non-profit’s 30th anniversary celebration.
Agriculture Online
Spending on climate-smart projects hard to track, says UCS
Meat, dairy, and livestock are likely to get a larger share of the funding than other commodities in the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, though it’s hard to track spending on the pilot projects, said a Union of Concerned Scientists blog on Thursday. “The biggest challenge to understanding where the USDA is investing this $2.8 billion was a lack of detailed data.”
