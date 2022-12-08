Read full article on original website
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
Marshfield Man Enters a Plea for Wood County Shooting
A Marshfield man arrested after a shooting entered a plea in Wood County Court. On May 30th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz (Age: 29) into custody in connection with the shooting.
Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man bonded out of jail in Oct. 2022 is arrested again after authorities seized suspected drugs in Wood County. According to a media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 6, 2022, authorities conducted five searches in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from inside the homes. A large amount of money and drug paraphernalia was also seized.
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Langlade Co. man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
Wood County Man Arrested During Large Drug Bust Arrested Again in Another Large Drug Bust
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wood County man arrested as part of a large drug bust, has been arrested again on similar charges a second time in eight weeks. 42-year-old John Brogen was initially arrested in early October but a family member posted bond for him. Shortly after he was released, officers say they caught wind that he was likely using and distributing again, but were unable to reach him to offer treatment options and support.
Man Charged with 1985 Wood County Murder Appears in Court
The man charged with a murder from 1985 appeared in Wood County Court on Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. On July...
Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
Wood County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Honorary Member of the Department: Deputy Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel
Help the Wood County Sheriff’s Department in welcoming the newest honorary member of the Department, Deputy Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel. On December 5th, Deputy Daniel was sworn in as an honorary deputy during a ceremony at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. DJ is from Pearland, Texas, and was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer at the age of six.
Lawsuit against Pierce County Sheriff dismissed
Pierce County (WKBT) — The Sheriff of Pierce County appeared in court today after being sued by the county. The county alleged Sheriff Nancy Hove did not have power under Wisconsin law to recruit and hire people in the Sheriff’s office without complying with requirements from the county. The county’s lawyer alleged only the county chair has that ability. La...
Wood County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New K9
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is welcoming their new K9 Bingo. He is a four year old German Shepherd mix and is trained in explosive detection, tracking for people, and patrol apprehension. Bingo began his career in the United States Military, and had an early retirement in 2022. With...
DNR Asking for Public's Help in Identifying Illegal Killing of Two Cow Elk in Jackson County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20....
Early-Morning Crash Closes Down Highway 29 Near Rothschild
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department was called out for a crash along Highway 29 Sunday morning. According to a crash incident report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation it happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 172 at about 3:45 AM. Both lanes...
Housesitter’s Charged After $30 Thousand Dollar Robbery
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to 30-thousand-dollars in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told police she asked her daughter to do it, the daughter told police she asked a friend. The homeowner came home to find the jewelry, as well as guns, purses, and Packer memorabilia stolen. All three suspects are facing a felony count of burglary, all three are out on bond.
Wild Deer Tests Positive for CWD in Shawano County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in southwestern Shawano County in the town of Germania. The deer was a 4-5-year-old hunter-harvested buck taken during the 2022 archery deer season. This is the second confirmed wild deer CWD-positive case in Shawano County.
Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two elk were illegally shot in western Wisconsin during the recent gun deer hunting season. The state Department of Natural Resources says it became aware of the first shooting on Nov. 20 when a radio collar indicated the animal had died. The female elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
Suspect charged with assault
Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism
(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
Wood County Sgt. Takes Part in Police Lights of Christmas Hand Off
Recently, Wood County Sgt. Adam Berry was able to take part in the Police Lights Of Christmas Hand Off. Police Lights of Christmas raises donations with the help from Culver's and law enforcement agencies across the state. The donations are used to purchase gift cards for various businesses to be handed out to those in need around Christmas.
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
