Update: U.S. 30 will be open daytime too as of 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 (with video)

When U.S. 30 opens between Astoria and Clatskanie at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, it will stay open during daytime too, while landslide repairs continue.

The highway has been open to a single flagged lane from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly since last Sunday. Because the hazardous rock scaling work must be done in daylight, we have been closing the highway 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all this week.

Latest video from scaling Dec. 7:

After we reopen one flagged lane at 4 p.m. Sunday, the highway will remain open 24/7. Monday will be the first day the highway stays open in daylight in the landslide area.

Please watch for flaggers and expect delays. We will flag traffic in alternating directions and occasionally stop traffic for crews and equipment during work.

There is no estimated date when we can reopen additional lanes due to the amount of material that needs to be removed. This week we are continuing to scale large sections of loose rock that are on the verge of falling, as well as the debris from the original landslide.

The slide occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 29, and we have been working on repairs since, including weekends so we can reopen the highway as soon as it is safe for travelers and our crews.

As a reminder, please do not use your GPS to detour on less developed roads. This can be dangerous for you, especially in winter weather conditions.

Before you travel, visit TripCheck.com

The best way to get timely updates on U.S. 30 – and all Oregon highways – is on Tripcheck.com. We post road and weather conditions, highway closures, crash locations, traffic speeds and more as quickly as possible there. You can also see traffic camera views.

Slow down in wintry weather and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles. Remember, it takes longer to stop in wet and/or freezing conditions. Also bring traction devices if you cross snow zones and know how to use them.

Previous Coverage on December 7:

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are making progress in clearing a massive debris slide that closed Highway 30 between Clatskanie and Astoria Nov. 29.

As of early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, ODOT did not have an estimate of when the highway would be completely open. Beginning Dec. 4, ODOT allowed one lane to be open with flaggers from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly while crews continued removing hazardous rock and debris.

"We’re still scaling rock as we have since last weekend and hope to know maybe Friday some ETA for reopening at least one lane daytime too," ODOT spokesman David House said. "The amount of material that didn’t fall last week (but will) is a bigger concern than the amount that did."

The slide started about 10:30-11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, about 100 feet above the roadway, likely due to rain and strong winds on trees with roots deep in rocky hillside, according to ODIT. The slide is about 110 feet wide and sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock onto the highway.

“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” ODOT stated earlier. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”

This week, crews were working down the cliff side to remove large sections of loose rock left by the landslide. The hazardous rock scaling work must be done during daylight and coordinated with cleanup at the highway surface to keep crews safe, ODOT stated in an earlier release.

If you travel Highway at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, ODOT recommends drivers use Highway 26 as the alternative route.