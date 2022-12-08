Read full article on original website
The neurological disorder is called stiff-person syndrome.
Céline Dion announced on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological condition that affects her muscles, voice, and more.
Celine Dion revealed to fans Thursday that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as "stiff person syndrome." But what is it exactly?. According to Yale Medicine, stiff person syndrome is an autoimmune neurological disorder that can cause muscles in the torso and limbs to "alternate between rigidity and spasms." In other words, the "muscles can sometimes rebel against us."
Céline Dion has been forced to reschedule a European tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes spasms and other physical difficulties. She said the syndrome, which is relatively under-researched, has impaired her ability to walk and sing. “I’ve been dealing with problems...
Celine Dion has canceled several European tour dates after revealing she has stiff-person syndrome, a neurological disorder that has been causing muscle spasms.
Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
This Thursday, December 8th. Celine Dion turn to him Instagram page To reveal to fans that she has a very rare neurological disorder. “I was always an open book and wasn’t ready to say anything before, but now I am. I’ve been dealing with health issues for a long time and it was very difficult for me to face all of this. I was recently diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects about 1 in a million people.🇧🇷The very emotional singer revealed in the video she posted.
A-list singer Celine Dion has revealed that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare, incurable neurological disease that she says will affect her life and her career. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she wrote in the caption to her emotional post on Instagram on Thursday.
Celine Dion has revealed she has a rare medical condition that has forced her to postpone dates on her European tour next year. In an emotional Instagram video in which she repeatedly fought back tears, the Grammy-winning singer announced that she has stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disease she said causes painful spasms and makes it difficult for her to walk.
