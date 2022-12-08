Read full article on original website
wfcnnews.com
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County
HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Mary School System cancels classes Monday to investigate threat, police say
PADUCAH — The St. Mary School System in Paducah cancelled classes Monday morning so detectives could investigate an apparent threat to the district. Authorities sent out a mass text message to notify parents of the closure in the early morning hours. According to the text from St. Mary obtained...
One of America’s “Hippie Hideout” towns is a here in Illinois
No, it's not Chicago. A small town in Illinois is being called one of the places where you can be free to be a hippie if that's the lifestyle you want to live. So which town is it, and what makes it a "hippie hideout'?. The website earnspendlive.com released a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Healthcare announces workforce reductions in 'last resort' decision, cites nat'l. financial issues for hospitals
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has announced the elimination or reorganization of 76 positions within senior leadership, management, and corporate services, in what President and CEO Rex Budde says was "truly a last resort." According to a release from SIH, 33 of the positions were already vacant and...
WHAS 11
Beshear announces $10M of remaining tornado relief funds to go to western Kentucky families
MAYFIELD, Ky. — More relief is coming to families that have been affected by tornadoes in western Kentucky. About $10 million remains in money raised for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Mayfield’s “Celebration of Hope” on Saturday that families impacted by those...
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board
PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
wdrb.com
Manufacturing company bringing new jobs to Mayfield, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days before the first anniversary of the deadly tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, a company has announced it's bringing 80 jobs to town. Osmundson Manufacturing Company said it will increase manufacturing production in Mayfield. The company said it's the only American company making high quality disc, seeder...
wjpf.com
One arrested after Jackson County house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
WSMV
One year after deadly tornado, Mayfield businesses reopen, others stay shuttered
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - This weekend marks one year since a deadly tornado blasted the Western Kentucky town of Mayfield. Dozens of people died and thousands of homes were damaged and destroyed when the center of town took a direct hit the night of Dec. 10, 2021. One year later...
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
Bikers in Mt. Vernon spread Christmas cheer with generous donation
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A motorcycle club in Mt. Vernon, Indiana is going above and beyond so that children in the area can have a memorable Christmas. According to The Villagers Voice, many underprivileged children from White County, Illinois get the opportunity each year to go Christmas shopping with members from the county’s Fraternal […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm
WATER VALLEY, KY — In the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, organizations continue to help tornado survivors. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
wfcnnews.com
One Year Later: Looking back at the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak
Many things come to my memory when December 2021 is mentioned, and although it's only been a year, it feels like an eternity. Before the deadly tornado outbreak on December 10th, the month had already started out extremely busy with local news. Within the first week of the month, we...
wish989.com
Kemmerling Returned from IDOC for Jefferson County Retrial
MT. VERNON – A 23-year-old Mt. Vernon man was returned Thursday to the Jefferson County Jail from the Illinois Department of Corrections so he can be retried on a 2019 case charging him with gun related offenses. Jamaro Kemmerling was sentenced three years ago to 20 years in prison...
radionwtn.com
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
wfcnnews.com
Murphysboro woman killed after crashing into semi on IL-149
JACKSON COUNTY - A Murphysboro woman was pronounced dead after crashing into a semi truck on IL-149 yesterday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Summer Scholz, 23, of Murphysboro, was driving eastbound on IL-149 in a Toyota Corolla when she was negotiating a curve, crossed the center line, and struck the front of a white Freightliner semi.
