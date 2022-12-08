ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wfcnnews.com

Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County

HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board

PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois

A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
SALEM, KY
wdrb.com

Manufacturing company bringing new jobs to Mayfield, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days before the first anniversary of the deadly tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, a company has announced it's bringing 80 jobs to town. Osmundson Manufacturing Company said it will increase manufacturing production in Mayfield. The company said it's the only American company making high quality disc, seeder...
MAYFIELD, KY
wjpf.com

One arrested after Jackson County house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Four-car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Bikers in Mt. Vernon spread Christmas cheer with generous donation

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A motorcycle club in Mt. Vernon, Indiana is going above and beyond so that children in the area can have a memorable Christmas. According to The Villagers Voice, many underprivileged children from White County, Illinois get the opportunity each year to go Christmas shopping with members from the county’s Fraternal […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wish989.com

Kemmerling Returned from IDOC for Jefferson County Retrial

MT. VERNON – A 23-year-old Mt. Vernon man was returned Thursday to the Jefferson County Jail from the Illinois Department of Corrections so he can be retried on a 2019 case charging him with gun related offenses. Jamaro Kemmerling was sentenced three years ago to 20 years in prison...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
radionwtn.com

Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk

Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
MAYFIELD, KY
wfcnnews.com

Murphysboro woman killed after crashing into semi on IL-149

JACKSON COUNTY - A Murphysboro woman was pronounced dead after crashing into a semi truck on IL-149 yesterday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Summer Scholz, 23, of Murphysboro, was driving eastbound on IL-149 in a Toyota Corolla when she was negotiating a curve, crossed the center line, and struck the front of a white Freightliner semi.
MURPHYSBORO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy