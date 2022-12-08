Read full article on original website
Related
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
Autoblog
Electric-vehicle charging stations could use as much power as a small town by 2035
US roads are destined for an onslaught of electric vehicles, from SUVs and pickup trucks to delivery vans and semis. But the country's charging infrastructure — and more specifically the amount of power that stations are able to provide — isn't yet up to the task. A new...
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
electrek.co
Ford Pro advances DHL’s EV rollout with over 2,000 E-Transit electric vans
Ford Pro, the automaker’s software and commercial fleet division, announced today it has entered into a new agreement with logistics leader Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL). The deal is designed to accelerate electric van deployment, starting with Ford supplying over 2,000 E-Transit EV vans to DHL by the end of 2023.
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
torquenews.com
The End of Gas Cars Is Coming as Tesla Continues to Produce More EVs
The end of gas cars is being seen as Stellantis is indefinitely idling a Jeep plant and laying off workers in Illinois to cut costs for EVs, as written in an article by CNBC. The pace of EVs is accelerating and other companies are going to feel the effect. The...
Consumer Reports.org
Electric Cars 101: The Answers to All Your EV Questions
Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly common, with every major automaker racing to bring cars to market and most shifting away from building traditional gas-powered vehicles this decade. Clearly, EVs are the next big thing in cars, and they are coming to a driveway near you. The appeal is clear,...
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
