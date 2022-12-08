ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
electrek.co

Ford Pro advances DHL’s EV rollout with over 2,000 E-Transit electric vans

Ford Pro, the automaker’s software and commercial fleet division, announced today it has entered into a new agreement with logistics leader Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL). The deal is designed to accelerate electric van deployment, starting with Ford supplying over 2,000 E-Transit EV vans to DHL by the end of 2023.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range

Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Consumer Reports.org

Electric Cars 101: The Answers to All Your EV Questions

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly common, with every major automaker racing to bring cars to market and most shifting away from building traditional gas-powered vehicles this decade. Clearly, EVs are the next big thing in cars, and they are coming to a driveway near you. The appeal is clear,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy