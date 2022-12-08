ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation

A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say

PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges

HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police: Missing man found in good health

Paducah Police report that the missing man, 18-year-old Croccifixio Hall has been located, and is in good health. They thank all that assisted with this matter. The Paducah Police department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Eighteen-year-old Croccifixio Hall is 6'0", 150 lbs, with brown...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois

A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
SALEM, KY
wjpf.com

One arrested after Jackson County house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting

A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Camp Graves update

Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy