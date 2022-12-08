Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
4 arrested in Graves County after sheriff’s deputy finds 3 masked men
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies find three masked men, two with handguns. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington faces six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say
PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say. Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E, arrests three suspects
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police: Missing man found in good health
Paducah Police report that the missing man, 18-year-old Croccifixio Hall has been located, and is in good health. They thank all that assisted with this matter. The Paducah Police department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Eighteen-year-old Croccifixio Hall is 6'0", 150 lbs, with brown...
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
wpsdlocal6.com
11-year-old girl facing second-degree terroristic threatening charge following St. Mary school threat, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah Police say an 11-year-old girl is facing a second-degree terroristic threatening charge in connection to a school shooting threat made against the St. Mary School System. According to a Monday release, Paducah police received information about the threat from the Ballard County Sheriff's Office late on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teens accused of using stolen car, attempting to burglarize Carbondale business
CARBONDALE, IL — Police say two teenage boys were detained in connection to a burglary attempt at a Carbondale business on Dec. 4. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 5 p.m. They say when they...
wjpf.com
One arrested after Jackson County house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 4,500 items donated in Graves County 'Cram the Cruiser' event
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they were able to collect thousands of donations of food, toiletry items, and toys in this year's Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive. According to a Monday release, they collected 4,434 donations in total for local food pantries,...
KFVS12
ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting
A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
KFVS12
Suspect in custody, accused of stabbing man in Cape Girardeau
A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health. We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy. State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot...
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Mary School System cancels classes Monday to investigate threat, police say
PADUCAH — The St. Mary School System in Paducah cancelled classes Monday morning so detectives could investigate an apparent threat to the district. Authorities sent out a mass text message to notify parents of the closure in the early morning hours. According to the text from St. Mary obtained...
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
wpsdlocal6.com
Camp Graves update
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
