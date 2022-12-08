Warriors guard Klay Thompson ‘fell asleep’ prior to Malik Beasley’s clutch 3-pointer

Jamal Murray's 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a 2 point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining.Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes."It was a play for (Nikola Jokic) to get space and let him work," Murray said. "He fumbled it a little and he told me to come get it. I turned and looked at the clock, saw...

