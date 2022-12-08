We all go through periods when we're simply run down and exhausted. While prioritizing rest is the best thing you can do, sometimes you need a little help to fake it. And if coffee is the key to helping you feel more awake, concealer is the key to hepling you look it. Mary Irwin, a celebrity makeup artist who has been in the industry for nearly two decades, knows exactly how to make herself and her clients look like they just got eight blissful hours of sleep.

11 DAYS AGO