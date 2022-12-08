Amazfit GTR 4 vs. GTS 4

Amazfit GTR 4

A versatile smartwatch

With a rounded screen, the Amazfit GTR 4 resembles a traditional wristwatch. But it has plenty of smart features, including precise GPS tracking, the ability to track tons of sports, activities, and different types of workouts, and measure health metrics like heart rate and sleep. It even has Alexa built-in for voice control along with mini app games.

Plenty of workout and sports modes

Generous battery life

200 watch face options

Slightly smaller screen

Amazfit GTS 4

Be square

If you prefer a square, Apple Watch-like design, the Amazfit GTS 4 will fit the bill. It’s similar to the Amazfit GTR 4 in features and functions, with only a few slight differences. The main difference is the square aesthetic versus the circular watch face. From precise GPS tracking to mini-app games as well, it comes down to a design choice between the two.

Plenty of workout and sports modes

Decent battery life

150 watch face options

Not as good battery life

The choice between the Amazfit GTR 4 vs. Amazfit GTS 4 really comes down to looks: the two smartwatches include many of the same features and functions. There are slight differences between them, which I’ll get into in the upcoming sections. But the main one is that the Amazfit GTR 4 employs a circular watch face design (hence the “R” in the name for “round”) while the Amazfit GTS 4 has a square face that resembles an Apple Watch: the “S,” in the name, then, is for “square.” But this isn’t the only difference. Let’s dig deeper.

Amazfit GTR 4 vs. Amazfit GTS 4: How do they differ in looks?

(Image credit: Amazfit )

Before delving into the features, let’s dive further into the looks. As noted, the Amazfit GTR 4 has a round face that resembles a traditional wristwatch style. The 1.43-inch, 326 PPI, 466 x 466 AMOLED screen is surrounded by an aluminum alloy metallic middle frame and complemented by the stainless-steel crown with red accent and tire tread-like grooves for easy grip. It has a secondary button as well, which the GTS 4 does not. The screen is made from tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating and anti-glare bezel.

Measuring 46 x 46 x 10.6 mm and weighing 34 grams, the Amazfit GTR 4 comes in Superspeed black with a fluoroelastomer strap, Vintage brown leather with a leather strap, and Racetrack grey with a nylon strap. The straps are 22mm in length.

You can further personalize the look by choosing among 200 different watch faces, including 30 animated and four interactive ones, or even upload your own photos.

The Amazfit GTR 4 can run for up to 14 days per charge, seven days with heavy usage, and 24 days in battery saver mode. Battery life is significantly reduced when using GPS in various modes (see chart) and conversely, extended up to 50 days if the watch is used simply in clock mode without any other features.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The Amazfit GTS 4, meanwhile, which Android Central ’s Chris Wedel calls “sneaky good,” has a square face, as noted, which makes it look more like a smartwatch than a wristwatch. It comes with a larger 1.75-inch AMOLED screen that is slightly lower resolution at 390 x 450. It’s also a one-piece metallic middle frame with a stainless-steel navigation crown, but without the anti-glare coating.

At 42.7 x 36.5 x 9.9 mm and 27 grams, the Amazfit GTS 4 is actually slightly smaller and more lightweight than the Amazfit GTR 4. It comes in Infinite black, Misty white, or Rosebud pink with a fluoroelastomer strap, or Autumn brown with a nylon strap. These are more feminine color options, which might make this watch the better option for women. The straps for this model are also slightly smaller at 20mm, thus if you have bigger wrists, you might want to look at the Amazfit GTR 4 instead.

There’s an option to personalize the look of this watch, too, though slightly fewer watch faces to choose from at 150, which is still plenty. This still also includes the 30 animated and four interactive ones, along with the ability to upload your own photos to use as a background.

In terms of battery life, the Amazfit GTS 4 runs for up to eight days per charge, which is much less than the Amazfit GTR 4, and only four days with heavy usage and 16 days in battery saver mode. Like with the Amazfit GTR 4, battery life comes down considerably when using accuracy, balanced, and power-saving GPS (see chart). In clock mode, you’ll get up to 30 days of use per charge.

Both smartwatches boast a 5ATM rating, making them water-resistant.

Amazfit GTR 4 vs. Amazfit GTS 4: Let’s break down the specs

Let’s see how these two trackers compare when it comes to specs.

Amazfit GTR 4 Amazfit GTS 4 Compatibility Android, iOS Android, iOS Colors Superspeed Black, Vintage Brown, Racetrack Grey Infinite Black, Misty White, Autumn Brown Band Size 22mm 20mm Battery Life (Normal) Up to 14 Days, 7 Days Heavy Use Up to 8 Days, 4 Days Heavy Use Battery Life (Battery Saver Mode) Up to 24 Days Up to 16 Days Battery Life (GPS Modes) Up to 25 Hours Accuracy GPS Mode, 44 Hours Balanced GPS Mode, 52 Hours Power Saving GPS Mode Up to 16 Hours Accuracy GPS Mode, 28 Hours Balanced GPS Mode, 33 Hours Power Saving GPS Mode Battery Life (Clock Mode) Up to 50 Days Up to 30 Days App Zepp OS 2.0 Zepp OS 2.0 Heart Rate Monitoring Yes Yes Stress Tracking Yes Yes GPS Built-in Built-in Sp02 Yes Yes Sleep Monitoring Yes Yes Swimproof 5ATM 5ATM Phone Notifications Yes Yes Screen Size 1.43 inches 1.75 inches Screen Type HD AMOLED HD AMOLED

These two trackers are clearly similar in feature set, but there are some differences worth noting.

Amazfit GTR 4 vs. Amazfit GTS 4: Fitness, workouts, and activities

(Image credit: Amazfit)

When it comes to tracking fitness, workouts, and activities, the Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 are almost identical. They can track 120 sports, workouts, and everyday activities including basic ones like walking, running, and elliptical along with others like square dancing, billiards, squash, Tai Chi, hula hooping, and even an intense game of chess. You can simply log these activities to know what you did when and cross-reference them with the activity stats to see what gets your heart rate up, for example, or which activities help burn the most calories.

There’s smart recognition of eight common exercises, including treadmill, outdoor running, elliptical, outdoor cycling, walking, indoor walking, rowing, and pool swimming.

The PeakBeats workout status algorithm found in both monitors your maximum oxygen uptake (VO2 Max) along with recovery time, training load, and training effect so you can get a full picture of your progress, intensity, and recovery. This is combined with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) in both, which tracks activity for seven days and awards a score and points toward reaching goals. This is a great motivational factor for those who are looking for both motivation to work harder and encouragement when they do.

There’s an option to take a quick test of four key health metrics at any time using a single button. Do this for one minute, then check the results in the Zepp app. Along with tracking heart rate 24/7, both will also send a notification if an abnormal heart rate is detected. There’s also stress monitoring, Sp02, and breathing exercises.

Both also include live sports data broadcasting through a speaker or pair of Bluetooth headphones, which can tell you your heart rate, remind you to hydrate, or even advise of the distance covered. But can be synced with other apps like adidas Running (through an over-the-air update) and Strava.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

For runners, both allow you to import a route to the app and navigate in real-time, following along as you go. you can also keep track of duration, distance, average pace, and even auto-correct trajectory based on distance and lane chosen.

The feature included in both these smartwatches that will really help runners, hikers, cyclers, and other outdoor activity enthusiasts is ultra-precise GPS positioning. Dual-band positioning that includes six satellites offers strong and precise location tracking. This means even if you’re running on a remote trail, the watch will be able to track exactly where you are. This is great not only for logging accurate workouts and running routes but also safety.

Both are also great for those who do strength training. There are internal training templates for 10 different sports where you can do things like enable warm-ups and downs (you can do this with running, too), and divide the templates into stages, like training and rest. This can be looped up to 30 times, great for workouts like HIIT interval training or weightlifting with reps and rest periods. The watches can automatically recognize movement and count reps in strength training exercises as well, later showing you the muscle groups you worked.

Both use the Biotracker 4.0 health data sensor to deliver this information.

Bottom line: there are no core fitness features that one of these smartwatches has that the other does not.

Amazfit GTR 4 vs. Amazfit GTS 4: What else can they do?

(Image credit: Amazfit)

What about beyond sports and fitness? Both smartwatches can accept Bluetooth phone calls and have storage for music playback direct from the device. They can track detailed sleep data, including duration, quality, stages, and sleep breathing quality, with both nightly sleep and daily naps.

Both can also work with a variety of mini-apps and games downloaded from the Zepp OS app, including apps for GoPro cameras, SOS, body mass index (BMI), and games like SchulteGrid and Dodge Mine.

With Alexa built-in, you can enjoy an offline voice assistant as needed, and even store membership and loyalty card codes for scanning in a store right from your wrist.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Along with menstrual health tracking for women, both the Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 offer something called a morning update, which will provide a snapshot of the weather, health data, calendar appointments, and any other information. You can customize what appears when you wake up to help you get your day started.

Additional features include basics like do not disturb, stopwatch, find my phone, alarm, sedentary reminders, weather, and even fall detection, which will automatically reach out to your emergency services contact and send a distress message if needed.

So, when it comes to other features, these watches are pretty in line with one another as well.

Amazfit GTR 4 vs. Amazfit GTS 4: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Given how similar these two smartwatches are when it comes to the Amazfit GTR 4 vs. Amazfit GTS 4, which should you buy? That really comes down to a design choice. If you prefer a round face, the Amazfit GTR 4 is the way to go. If you’d rather have a square face, the Amazfit GTS 4 is the suitable option. The Amazfit GTS 4 is slightly smaller in design with a smaller band but a bigger screen, so that’s worth noting as well.

Feature-wise, they are virtually identical, so the choice might come down to the differences in battery life: you’ll get a lot more from the Amazfit GTR 4, which has a rated battery life that’s almost twice as long as the Amazfit GTS 4. That could be the deciding factor for some. Especially if you’re a runner and plan to use GPS modes often, the Amazfit GTR 4 will keep going for longer so you’ll have to recharge it less.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

If you prefer having an extra button, the Amazfit GTR 4 might also be more appealing. If you’re looking for more feminine colors, the Amazfit GTS 4 is more delicate looking as well.

Considering both smartwatches sell for basically the same price, the only reason to go with the Amazfit GTS 4 is for the smaller band, bigger face, and square design. If you’re OK with a round face and slightly larger band, the Amazfit GTR 4 will appeal to most for its extended battery life, secondary button, and anti-glare screen that makes it easier to see in outdoor lighting.

If you’re looking for something more premium, you can check out the best running watches for some other options that will cost more but have plenty of focused features for runners as well.

Amazfit GTR 4

A runner’s dream

Great for anyone who’s into fitness and exercise, the Amazfit GTR 4 will especially appeal to runners thanks to its anti-glare tempered glass screen, ultra-precise GPS tracking, generous battery life, and a myriad of features specific to running, like route importing, pacing, and distance tracking. But it’s also a versatile smartwatch for any activity.

Amazfit GTS 4

Smaller and square

The only compelling reason to opt for the Amazfit GTS 4 over the Amazfit GTR 4 is the design: this one has a square face versus round, and a slightly larger screen with a smaller band and more feminine color options. With almost half the battery life in every mode, however, you’ll be better off with the Amazfit GTR 4 unless you really prefer a square watch face design.