More Pixel Fold renders emerge, showing off a wide foldable phone

What you need to know

Full renders of the Google Pixel Fold have leaked.

The leaks give further insight into the device's 7.68-inch inner display and alleged 5.79-inch cover display.

There is also speculation that the Pixel Fold could feature stylus support despite the leaked renderings not showing a compartment for one.

Full renders of the anticipated Google Pixel Fold have leaked, giving us a more detailed look into the upcoming foldable phone.

Twitter leaker OnLeaks gathered the images via HowtoiSolve , which gave some more detail about the phone's dimensions. The Google Pixel Fold has an interesting rumored life cycle, going from scrapped to actually a thing, and the current rumors are doubling down on the possibility that the company's first foldable phone could see a May 2023 release. This release date could be possible as we await the launch of Google's Pixel Tablet and I/O 2023.

The latest leaked renders essentially build upon previous rumors about the Pixel Fold's design. We could see a possible 7.68-inch inner display for the foldable device with its front-facing punch-hole selfie camera set on the right side when opened up. The cover display is an alleged 5.79-inch display with a centered front-facing punch-hole selfie camera.

The dimensions of the device are suspected to be around 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm when unfolded. This makes the Pixel Fold feel more like the Oppo Find N than Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 when fully open for use, thanks to a seemingly wider design.

(Image credit: HowtoiSolve)

(Image credit: HowtoiSolve)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

The renders make the Pixel Fold look similar to the Pixel 7 series, as the camera shelf appears to still persist on the back. However, there's a subtle difference, as the Pixel Fold's shelf may not seamlessly meld into the sides of the phone. It's also expected that the Pixel Fold will utilize Google's latest Tensor G2 chip.

The three cameras on the back of the foldable phone have been speculated to include a Sony IMX787 sensor for its main lens, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto lens. It's also been speculated that users may be treated to a 9.5MP selfie camera placed on the inner display.

The renders showcase the typical USB-C charging port on the bottom of the second display and the foldable's SIM card on the bottom of the first display (cover display). There does not appear to be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the renders. However, there are two speakers on the bottom of the inner display and at the top of it.

As far as color options, it's also being speculated that Google's first foldable may launch in black or white, which is a bit less exciting than the company's current offerings.

Prices for the Pixel Fold haven't been exactly narrowed down. Rumors suggest Google may go down the cheaper route when compared to Samsung's foldable line, but others say consumers may see a $1,799 price tag.