15 of the best 'Only in Ohio' memes - and what it means

Ohio is known for a few things, such as the Rock and Hall of Fame, the Football Hall of Fame, and being the inventors of Superman.

But the state is also the subject of the viral TikTok meme "Only In Ohio."

The meme’s virality on the platform came from another meme caked "Ohio vs The World .”

That meme grew in popularity in August 2016 on Tumblr and was about a false unknown danger in the state and the state's quest to take over the world.

Someone on the platform shared an image of a bus stop with a digital screen that had the phrase "Ohio will be eliminated" displayed on it.

The post still continued to gain momentum and was reshared numerous times by people and put on other platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and of course, TikTok.

And now, they are sharing their own memes poking fun at the Buckeye state.

Read on to see 15 of the best memes surrounding that trend.

“Only in Ohio” can you see an amusement park that swings people around with an extension chord-like contraption



@lukes.coasters #fyp #lukescoasters #ride #rollercoaster #rollercoasterride #flatride #onlyinohio #ohio onlh in ohio bro 😂💀

Australian kangaroos are trying to punch cameras - but in “Ohio”

@fantoxfn Only in ohio💀#ohio #animals #tf #fypシ #fyp #fypage #fypシ゚viral

The options to open doors “hands-free”

The cats in Ohio seemingly pump iron at the gym

@daniele_guaitoli only in ohio😩 #ohio #cat #fyp

A massive group of ducks completely stopped the flow of traffic

@overtime Nah what even are these birds (h/t naturedixe.gram/ig) #ohio #funny #shoutoutot





S ome may spot a rhinoceros running into the middle of the road while heading to the store

@happyscott_ And i thought Florida was bad 😭#happyscott_ #ohio #ohiocheck #ohiostate #ohioan #ohionly #onlyinohio #onlyinohio💀 #onlyinohio😂 #onlyinohio🙏 #onlyinohio🙄 #onlyinohio😐 #onlyinohiodawg





Only in the state can you see buildings jokingly bend and people flipping over into garbage cans





@that_one_tiktoker456 Only in Ohio 💀 #ohio #fyp





Others may witness a man with a microwave for a face or someone driving a car flipped upside down





@franquitoshitpost Only in Ohio #onlyinohio #ohio #goofyahhdance #shitposting #shitpostmeme #goofyahhaudio #humor #meme #shitpost #goofyahh #21centuryhumor #genzhumor #fypシ #goofyahhvideo

A game was created to emulate what it’s like to be in Ohio

@adriandev_ Only in Ohio bru #ohio #livinginohio #theohiogames #HausLabsFoundation #gamedeveloper





People may just see the Hulk riding a bike in Ohio’s night sky

Floating orbs of light dancing with each other in the night sky

A dog/T-Rex hybrid animal activates a neighbourhood's doorbell camera in Ohio

People spotted a supposed Andrew Tate lookalike who danced and did a split





@kellenrev only in ohio





Some may see someone with a horse head mask playing video games online

It's really hard to say if these memes circulating around are really from Ohio or somewhere else.



Still, these memes and videos are certainly for a good laugh.

