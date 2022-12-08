Read full article on original website
Donna Fuller
3d ago
this is just ridiculous the people are struggling enough...you don't even get that many raises on your job and people can't afford to feed their families as it is!
orangeandbluepress.com
Alabama SNAP Eligibility
SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
wtvy.com
Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
Methodists, taxes, weather: Down in Alabama
Nearly 200 Methodist congregations officially broke away from the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church over the weekend. Alabama collects less state and local tax per capita than any state other than Tennessee. This week we might see some rain, some storms, and even some December-appropriate temperatures. The...
Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
TVA sends calendars to households near nuclear plants with preparedness tips in case of emergencies
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority operates nuclear power plants across East Tennessee and Alabama. Every year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they send out calendars to households within a 10-mile radius of each plant which include tips on how people can prepare for an emergency involving a nuclear power plant.
PARCA report shows Alabama’s taxes per capita lower than all but 1 other state
Alabama collects fewer dollars in state and local taxes per capita than every other state but Tennessee, the Public Affairs Research Council said in a new report. State and local taxes in Alabama were $3,756 per capita. Tennessee, at $3,719, was the only state lower. That does not include revenue Tennessee collects from a state lottery, which would raise it above Alabama, the report notes.
WAFF
Price of eggs skyrocketing
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over 3 dollars. That’s by far the most in the last decade. Across North Alabama, the average cost of a single egg is around 50 cents. That’s more than a year ago.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonegais the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages
Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
9 Alabama license plates being redesigned
Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
WSFA
Strong system arriving for the middle of the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More dreary weather will be with us today and tomorrow. This will be followed by a strong storm system Wednesday - Wednesday night and much colder air by the end of the week. Not a whole lot is in the forecast today or tomorrow aside from...
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update: GFS Introducing Idea of Some Wintry Precipitation Next Sunday for Alabama
Today’s forecast is in pretty good shape except for the high. This is not a one number region as we always say, but if we are figuring the average high for Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. Temperatures have been a little cooler than I expected. 63F at Tuscaloosa, but Birmingham has struggled to get above 61F. Anniston is in the 50s with the rain.
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pell City (AL)
Pell City is a metropolitan city in, and the county seat of St. Clair County, Alabama, U. S. The other county seat for the county is Ashville. Pell City had a population of 12,939 at the 2020 National Population Census. Pell City is an excellent tourist destination with incredible views and activities. You will feel at home in Pell City if you enjoy outdoor activities.
Gov. Kay Ivey names 1st cabinet appointee of new term; Curtis Stewart to lead ABC Board
Gov. Kay Ivey this morning announced the first cabinet appointment for her new four-year term, choosing Curtis Stewart as administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Stewart has been deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for the last 10 years. He will replace Mac Gipson, who is...
Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week
Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month
Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
Breaking: Alabama Look For This Penny Worth $7,000
So once again we need to dump our spare change onto the kitchen table, living room floor, or any place you have the space to do so. With all these valuable coins circulating in Alabama, I may never again use my spare change to buy anything!. Get those pennies separated...
