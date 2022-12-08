ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Donna Fuller
3d ago

this is just ridiculous the people are struggling enough...you don't even get that many raises on your job and people can't afford to feed their families as it is!

orangeandbluepress.com

Alabama SNAP Eligibility

SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Methodists, taxes, weather: Down in Alabama

Nearly 200 Methodist congregations officially broke away from the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church over the weekend. Alabama collects less state and local tax per capita than any state other than Tennessee. This week we might see some rain, some storms, and even some December-appropriate temperatures. The...
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

PARCA report shows Alabama’s taxes per capita lower than all but 1 other state

Alabama collects fewer dollars in state and local taxes per capita than every other state but Tennessee, the Public Affairs Research Council said in a new report. State and local taxes in Alabama were $3,756 per capita. Tennessee, at $3,719, was the only state lower. That does not include revenue Tennessee collects from a state lottery, which would raise it above Alabama, the report notes.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Price of eggs skyrocketing

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over 3 dollars. That’s by far the most in the last decade. Across North Alabama, the average cost of a single egg is around 50 cents. That’s more than a year ago.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama considers alternative teacher prep programs in effort to address staff shortages

Alabama’s teacher shortage is leveling off, state education officials said Thursday, but there are still chronic shortages in some subject and geographical areas. “I think we have turned a corner on the teacher shortage,” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said, citing recent state actions such as teacher raises of up to 21%. Those moves caused some teachers to stave off retirement, easing some staffing crunches.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

9 Alabama license plates being redesigned

Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Strong system arriving for the middle of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More dreary weather will be with us today and tomorrow. This will be followed by a strong storm system Wednesday - Wednesday night and much colder air by the end of the week. Not a whole lot is in the forecast today or tomorrow aside from...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update: GFS Introducing Idea of Some Wintry Precipitation Next Sunday for Alabama

Today’s forecast is in pretty good shape except for the high. This is not a one number region as we always say, but if we are figuring the average high for Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. Temperatures have been a little cooler than I expected. 63F at Tuscaloosa, but Birmingham has struggled to get above 61F. Anniston is in the 50s with the rain.
ALABAMA STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pell City (AL)

Pell City is a metropolitan city in, and the county seat of St. Clair County, Alabama, U. S. The other county seat for the county is Ashville. Pell City had a population of 12,939 at the 2020 National Population Census. Pell City is an excellent tourist destination with incredible views and activities. You will feel at home in Pell City if you enjoy outdoor activities.
PELL CITY, AL
AL.com

Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week

Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month

Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Breaking: Alabama Look For This Penny Worth $7,000

So once again we need to dump our spare change onto the kitchen table, living room floor, or any place you have the space to do so. With all these valuable coins circulating in Alabama, I may never again use my spare change to buy anything!. Get those pennies separated...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
