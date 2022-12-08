Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
How to Give the Gift of Christmas to Sioux Falls Foster Kids
Over 400,000 children are in foster care in the U.S. and here in Sioux Falls, The Foster Network is working hard to make sure that foster children have a Christmas. That's because a number of kids in foster care never have. You can help change that just by volunteering a...
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Yum! Try This Delicious Cookie Decorating Class in Sioux Falls
Have you ever seen decorated holiday cookies and thought, "Wow. I wish I could create yummy artwork like that!" Well, did you know there are some bakers that offer cookie decorating classes in Sioux Falls? I certainly didn't until I attended a class last week. HEB Bakes is owned by...
Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday
The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
Macy’s Believe Campaign-Dear Santa, Please Make-A-Wish For A Kid
Of all the Christmas cards that will be mailed out this season the letters to Santa might be the most important. Dear Santa, ............. A cherished moment in a child's life is spelling out all the things they want for Christmas. And, all the nice things they have done to deserve them.
Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls
You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
Here’s What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022
Here's What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022. One of the most fascinating aspects of the internet is that it is based on numbers. Ones and Zeros, yes or no, up or down. The numbers don't lie and can tell all sorts of things about ourselves. Like, what we...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!
It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
Check Out This Interactive Map of Sioux Falls Christmas Lights
If taking in Christmas light displays from all over Sioux Falls is on your holiday 'to-do' list this season but you don't know where to begin, you're life just got a lot easier. There's a new interactive map available that combines all 21 different lanes and locations in the city...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night
UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0