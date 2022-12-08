ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLKTL_0jc4FK9u00

The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers.

Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Shelton will team up with Brown, who mentored members of his team on season 19, on “Different Man,” the title track of Brown’s new album. Queen + Adam Lambert frontman Lambert will offer a cover song from a different band, “Ordinary World” by Duran Duran, which will be on his new album High Drama, while Maluma delivers his top 30 track on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, “Junio.” The show will also welcome a new face, with rising country star BRELAND singing his latest single, “For What It’s Worth,” which is inside the top 30 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Rounding out the list of performers is Girl Named Tom, the trio of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty who won season 21 as part of Clarkson’s team, singing their original tune, “One More Christmas.”

“When I got here, he was so welcoming, super funny, and the cast was just talking about how they love working with him,” Brown said about Shelton in a 2020 interview with Parade. “I’ve always listened to his music. I used to cover his songs before I got in the industry, and he’s just a really great dude.”

One of the remaining finalists Morgan Myles, Omar Jose Cardona, Baryden Lape, Bodie and Bryce Leatherwood will be named the winner when the two-hour season finale airs on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Looper

Why Drew Carey Made The Price Is Right Change His 'Star Of The Show' Introduction

Any way you slice it, "Price Is Right" is one of the most successful shows in television history. The show premiered in 1956 and ran for nine years. Then it was rebooted in 1972 with Bob Barker as the host. Barker helmed the game show for 35 years, until he stepped aside in favor of comedian Drew Carey. Currently, Carey is in the middle of his 16th season as the host.
Prevention

Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News

Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
suggest.com

Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have

In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
KANSAS STATE
Popculture

John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed

Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
People

Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis

The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms.  "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
TENNESSEE STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy