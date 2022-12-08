Read full article on original website
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]
When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa
There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
How Unique Is South Dakota’s 605?
I grew up in the 507. It's just a bit east of Sioux Falls over there in the Gopher State. Growing up I kind of knew there was another area code in the state, somewhere 'up north'. Well, where I grew up pretty much everything else in Minnesota was 'up north'. Now, of course, Minnesota has 7 area codes.
At What Age Are You Too Old to Drive in South Dakota?
It's no secret that bad drivers come in all age demographics. I have seen my fair share of terrible drivers that are both young and old behind the wheel in my 43 years of being a licensed driver. Ask yourself, is anything more aggravating, and might I say dangerous than...
Street Sign Scrooges May Seek To Drop A Big Bah-Humbug on Iowa
The Iowa Department of Transportation program, called "Roadside Chats" has been in effect since 2013. They post witty, clever messages on electronic billboards across the state of Iowa to remind drivers of safety measures to keep traffic fatalities down. They also take suggestions for their witty messages here. The Iowa...
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
voiceofalexandria.com
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
‘You Betcha’ YouTube Guy Visits Famous South Dakota Attraction
If you're looking for the perfect tourist attraction that symbolizes the Midwest, then look no further! The World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota is the epitome of the Midwest, especially South Dakota. One YouTube personality that embodies everything that the Midwest is recently paid a visit to The...
KIMT
Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week
A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
Most Iowa Men Will Receive This Gift for the First Time After They Die
I had a morbid thought today. Most men won't receive flowers 'til they're dead. Obviously, at their funeral. In a world where we've begun to place more focus on how we talk to and treat each other (and trust me, I think that's a GOOD thing), should we still be stereotyping flowers as feminine?
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
8 South Dakota Words Outsiders Will Never Understand
There are certain words that just stick out for South Dakotans. But if you're not from around here, you'll likely have no idea what they mean. Here are eight of the most "South Dakota" words you'll ever hear, and why they have outsiders scratching their heads. Cattywampus: According to a...
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends
This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa
Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
