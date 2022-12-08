ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]

When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa

There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

How Unique Is South Dakota’s 605?

I grew up in the 507. It's just a bit east of Sioux Falls over there in the Gopher State. Growing up I kind of knew there was another area code in the state, somewhere 'up north'. Well, where I grew up pretty much everything else in Minnesota was 'up north'. Now, of course, Minnesota has 7 area codes.
HAWAII STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Street Sign Scrooges May Seek To Drop A Big Bah-Humbug on Iowa

The Iowa Department of Transportation program, called "Roadside Chats" has been in effect since 2013. They post witty, clever messages on electronic billboards across the state of Iowa to remind drivers of safety measures to keep traffic fatalities down. They also take suggestions for their witty messages here. The Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?

DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week

A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends

This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa

Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
IOWA STATE
