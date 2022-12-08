Read full article on original website
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
Dog Park to Finally Break Ground and the Latest on the Duck Pond
First of all, let's start out with the duck pond. It is so nice to have construction and renovations well underway for the Duck Pond. The latest information after speaking with the Parks and Rec Department the tentative opening date for the new duck pond is the Summer of 2023!
Name of woman who died in house fire on Kingwood Forest Drive released
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a house fire Dec. 2, 2022. Sherry Hohensee, 61, died of asphyxiation from smoke. It happened in the 200 block of Kingwood Forest Drive around 9 a.m. that Friday morning. A neighbor who saw the fire called 911. No one else...
lavacacountytoday.com
Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River
A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Victoria County deputies search for undocumented persons following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 8:45 a.m., Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported an ongoing search in the field north of Perimeter Road and U.S. BUS 59. Approximately six undocumented persons bailed from a vehicle after a short pursuit. The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office had received information about two vehicles traveling together. The vehicles were suspected of carrying undocumented...
Top Five Christmas Activities for Crossroads Kids This Weekend
Let us take the guess work out of what to do with your Crossroads kiddos this weekend! Here is our top five favorites for this weekend, and BONUS, the one thing next weekend you will NOT WANT TO MISS!. VPL Gingerbread House Workshop 32 Years And Counting!. Talk about a...
Heartwarming Texas Christmas Tradition With HEB Feast of Sharing
It truly is better to give than to receive. I mean just look at that smile, even with one of them wearing a mask. H.E.B. welcomes you to become a part of one of their most heartwarming Christmas traditions, Feast of Sharing, December 16th, brought to you by Meals on Wheels South Texas, sponsored by H.E.B.
Free Ice Skating Is Coming To the Crossroads December 17th
Make plans to bring your family to downtown Victoria for a day to remember. Like nothing we've seen in Victoria before, it's a FREE ice skating experience to benefit St.Jude Research Center. It's St. Jude's Winter Wonderland, at De Leon Plaza on December 18th from 10 am to 7 pm.
TikTok Video Shows Teen Perspective of What it is Like Growing Up in Victoria
So many random videos pop up on my social feed; some are awesome because they have to do with our hometown! TikTok user kaylinskyeee posted a video that starts out the Victoria, Texas I grew up in.. She shares many pictures that bring back so many memories. This is an awesome look at how our younger generation remembers Victoria. The last one I almost forgot about! At least 90% of all Victorians should get all of these references.
8th Grade Trial in Victoria Teaches Important Lessons
It's Law and Order: MSC (Middle School Court) as the City of Victoria Municipal Court will host a mock trial featuring eighth-grade students from Nazareth Academy at 9 am on December 14th in the municipal courtroom at 107 W. Juan Linn St. The mock trial is open to in-person attendance...
Crime: Lavaca County authorities search for suspects involved in ATM burglaries
SHINER, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a burglary took place at Beas Place in Shiner. The suspects broke the front glass door and pried open the ATM machine located inside. They then exited the store with a undisclosed amount of money. The Gonzales Police Department also reported that moments before Beas Place was burglarized, a...
How Many of These Burger Joints Do You Remember in Victoria?
While scrolling through social media today, someone posted a picture of the original A-Frame Whataburger building, bringing back so many memories. The last standing A-Frame Whataburger was at the current, Rio Grande Location in Victoria. I was just a kid but I remember eating so many meals with my mom and grandma after parking underneath the cool parking canopy.
Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced
In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
Family Fun With the Victoria Public Library’s Gingerbread House Workshop
With the Holidays upon us, there are so many great community events going on and here is another great example. The Victoria Public Library’s gingerbread house workshop is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, giving local kids a chance to decorate their own unique gingerbread houses and collect other festive goodies to take home.
Triple-Stabbing Suspect Charged With Murder and Aggravated Assault
It seems like the last few weeks in Victoria have been active with crime and some of them have been very serious! Yesterday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers contacted the suspect and...
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home
Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
New Businesses Coming up Quick on the South Side of Victoria
It seems like the south side of Victoria is getting a little revitalization. If you pay close attention, all the traffic signals are being updated on Houston Highway, and the road has recently been repaved and a median added. It has definitely upgraded the look of the Southside. Alongside all of that, new construction is happening as well. A new Speedy Stop and Chick-fil-A are quickly coming up! Since September, construction has really picked up on the new Chick-fil-A location. In less than two months, the property has already drastically changed. The tentative opening date is the Spring of 2023!
This Severely Injured El Campo Toddler Made His Miracle Recovery
An El Campo family is counting all their blessings right before Thanksgiving after going through an incredibly tragic time. Kendall and Chase Macek were outside grilling on September 24, 2022, just moments before their lives would change. In the blink of an eye, their youngest son Ripp had gone from playing to running off somewhere else.
