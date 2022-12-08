Mike Leach had a philosophy on everything. Pirates were a favorite topic, as was romance, but he was willing to go on tangents about pretty much anything: candy, which mascots could kick the crap out of other mascots in a fight, even dinosaur evolution. Sometimes, he’d even talk about football. Other coaches love to broadcast to the world that they eat and drink and sleep and dream football every second of every day, projecting intensity into every interaction. But Leach was eager to discuss literally any topic at literally any point in time. He was willing to do weather reports or cameos or Cameos. He’d talk to journalists for so long that they had to hang up on him. After Mississippi State’s high-flying win over Texas A&M in October, SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang asked Leach for wedding tips. While Nick Saban or Bill Belichick would’ve stared daggers through Lang for asking a non-football question during football hours, Leach happily went into great detail about why Lang and her fiancé should elope.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO