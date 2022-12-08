Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Dameon Pierce out 1-3 weeks, Kyler Murray has surgery, Amari Cooper does not practice
Wednesday's fantasy football wrap confirms Dameon Pierce is out up to three weeks, Kyler Murray has surgery on his torn ACL, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Amari Cooper miss practice, two quarterbacks are in the league concussion protocol, plus more news and notes
The Ringer
Predicting AFC Wild Cards. Plus: Favorite NFL Bets and Tuesday NBA Preview.
The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing the Patriots win last night and predicting the wild-card teams in the AFC (3:00). Then, they break down Jets-Lions (17:00) and Giants-Commanders (21:00) before sharing their favorite bets of the week (34:00). Finally, they close the show by previewing Tuesday’s NBA slate (50:00).
Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield top NFL quotes of the week
Tom Brady signs a ball, Darius Slay wants a taste of wide receiver glory, Geno Smith puts things in perspective, Jerry Rice makes a plea and Baker Mayfield takes a gamble.
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Season
Brock Purdy and the Niners dominated Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, Justin Herbert and the Chargers topped Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, and the Eagles kept rolling along with a blowout win over the Giants. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 14 below:
Green scores 26, Rockets beat slumping Suns in Silas’ return
The Rockets led by as many as 23 and held a comfortable lead for most of the night in the return of coach Stephen Silas, who was back after missing the previous game following the death of his father, longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas.
The Ringer
The 2023 NBA Trade Value List (Pencil, Not Ink) With Joe House
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House for the annual NBA Trade Value List, complete with honorable and dishonorable mentions and Bill’s top 70 trade value players. The Latest. The Detroit Lions Are Just Getting Started. Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and Co. are 6-7 and have...
The Ringer
Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, and the Efficiency of Movement in the NBA
Kyle and Seerat start the pod by talking about basketball purism, using Tyrese Haliburton as their conversational focal point. They examine Tyrese’s sharp basketball IQ and talk about how his organizational skills have elevated the Pacers’ performances this season. This leads to a discussion about the meaning of the dribble in basketball and different ways players use the action to set up their offenses (29:34). They end the pod by taking a look at Tyler Herro and dissecting how his positive developments there are strengthening the Miami Heat’s formidable system (35:53).
The Ringer
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Brock Purdy. The 49ers had to bench Brock Purdy. Of course, you think....
The Ringer
Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Remain the Clear No. 1 Team
Brock Purdy blew out Tom Brady. Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell caught a game-clinching first down. The Carolina Panthers have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs in the same season that they fired their head coach. One-score games and fourth-quarter comebacks continue to occur at sky-high rates. The NFL is nothing if not entertaining. This is the backdrop for The Ringer’s latest power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens still cling to top-10 spots despite quarterback injuries, while the Miami Dolphins are in a freefall as their healthy quarterback has fallen apart under pressure. The best of the NFL, however, isn’t changing, as the top five teams from a week ago remain the top five teams heading into Week 15.
The Ringer
Mike Leach Was So Much More Than a Soundbite
Mike Leach had a philosophy on everything. Pirates were a favorite topic, as was romance, but he was willing to go on tangents about pretty much anything: candy, which mascots could kick the crap out of other mascots in a fight, even dinosaur evolution. Sometimes, he’d even talk about football. Other coaches love to broadcast to the world that they eat and drink and sleep and dream football every second of every day, projecting intensity into every interaction. But Leach was eager to discuss literally any topic at literally any point in time. He was willing to do weather reports or cameos or Cameos. He’d talk to journalists for so long that they had to hang up on him. After Mississippi State’s high-flying win over Texas A&M in October, SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang asked Leach for wedding tips. While Nick Saban or Bill Belichick would’ve stared daggers through Lang for asking a non-football question during football hours, Leach happily went into great detail about why Lang and her fiancé should elope.
Comments / 0