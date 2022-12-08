ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?

James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration

The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
The one and only Boeing XB-15

Only one Boeing XB-15 bomber prototype was built, yet it provided the giant aircraft manufacturer with design ideas that shaped the famous B-17 and Model 314 Clipper airplanes. The Boeing XB-15 (Model 294), originally known by the nomenclature XBLR-1, or Experimental Bomber, Long Range, Design 1, was conceived before the...
Remembering Pearl Harbor: Admiral Husband E. Kimmel and the 'David versus Goliath story of the 21st Century'

As Americans commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the grandson of the Naval officer in command that morning seeks to correct an injustice. Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the "Day of Infamy." On Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese Empire attacked the United States Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, bringing America into World War II.
National Native American Heritage Day

Pow Wow ceremony with people in attendance.Photo byAndrew James/UnsplashonUnsplash. The day after Thanksgiving is set aside to honor National Native American Heritage day. All through the month, Native American and Indigenous peoples celebrate their heritage. In addition, past and present indigenous peoples are rededicating themselves to honoring Tribal sovereignty through their determination to better themselves.
Turning a Gravestone into an Interactive Life Story

Adding QR codes to grave markers allows the living to learn much more about the deceased than when they were born and died. One sad thing about cemeteries is that visitors can learn little about most of the people buried there beyond their birth and death dates etched on their gravestones. Michael Bourque, an inventor and technologist in Melrose, Massachusetts, is using technology to change that.
Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022

Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Which is a great reason to read history books — they teach us about the past! And falling under the history book umbrella are historical fiction books. Just because they’re fiction doesn’t mean they don’t contain information about real times, places, and events. Historical fiction can be a rich, exciting way to learn about history. That’s why history fans and fiction fans should check out this list of ten of the best historical fiction books of 2022!
Music in British North America

What was music like in Early America? How did different early Americans — Native Americans, African Americans, and White Americans — integrate and use music in their daily lives? This episode of Ben Franklin’s World is the second of a 5-episode series about music in Early America.
Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's pending promotion sheds new light on his overlooked fight for equal rights after the Civil War

Tucked away in an amendment to the FY2023 U.S. defense authorization bill is a rare instance of congressional bipartisanship and a tribute to U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. If approved, the measure would posthumously promote Grant to the rank of General of the Armies of the U.S., making him only the third person – along with John J. Pershing and George Washington – to be awarded the nation’s highest military honor. As Executive Director of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, I believe that the promotion would be much more than a symbolic nod to a great military general. Rather,...
