TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Shoplifting should never be the answer. Besides the fact that it's immoral, it's also a lot riskier than you think — even when you think you've made it out safe. One TikTok user just spilled the tea on why you should think about the long-term consequences of the five-finger discount.
Self-checkout annoys some customers and helps shoplifters. Stores are adding it anyway
Self-checkout arrived in the late 1980s at supermarkets. A decade later, it began spreading to big-box chains and drug stores. Now, self-checkout, loved by some and hated by others, has entered discount clothing and department stores.
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
The 40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Epic deals at Amazon have officially dropped with massive discounts on thousands of items for the big holiday shopping season. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season.
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Customers Are Stealing From Walmart
Walmart has a shoplifting problem that has grown so much that management may start to close some stores.
4 Things You Should Never Buy on Facebook Marketplace
A great place to score a deal, Facebook Marketplace offers just about anything you can imagine. You can do business with sellers in your area offering local pickups or people across the country...
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Stuart Varney: Walmart’s warning about shoplifting shouldn’t come as a surprise
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the surge in shoplifting as America's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, Walmart, eyes potential store closures and price hikes.
Walmart saw a big dip in customers shopping at its stores on Black Friday this year, study finds. Instead, they may have been flocking to the retailer's website.
Shoppers just aren't flocking to stores like they used to for Black Friday. And the world's largest retailer experienced that firsthand this year.
Some holiday items will cost less this season due to misjudgment in demand
Good news from a major retailer for those who have not done their holiday shopping: Inflation is falling on some holiday merchandise. That's according to the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon.
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off
Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you’ve been hunting for years? Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts.
Walmart CEO says inflation on toys and clothing is letting up. This could help the retailer put a dent in its excess inventory.
The softening inflation in non-essential categories comes as Walmart has tried to clean out its inventory heading into 2023.
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning
Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
15 Retailers That Offer Free Shipping for the Holidays (and Beyond)
The thriftiest way to check off all those loved ones on your gift-buying list might be by not spending an arm and a leg on shipping. That's because lots of retailers are offering free shipping to...
Shoppers' returns are spiking to unprecedented levels — driving a $280 billion problem that's starting to backfire against them
US shoppers will return more than a quarter of what they buy this year. Retailers like Zara, L.L.Bean, and Amazon have solutions.
Amazon's checkout page stopped working for some users
Thousands of customers looking to purchase an item on Amazon early Wednesday encountered an error message on the e-commerce site's checkout page, a rare issue for a platform that has become even more of a central shopping hub for countless households during the pandemic. There were more than 9,000 user...
As shoppers flood back into stores, retailers are scrambling to merge e-commerce and in-store experiences
Retail entered into a new normal in 2022 — one where shoppers returned to stores in droves. Nike, Walmart, and startups like Tradeblock are developing new ways for consumers to shop. 100 People Transforming Business is an annual list highlighting people across industries who are changing the way the...
