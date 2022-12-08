ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Greer
4d ago

This is politics you're seeing a very valuable piece of land being taken over by the city to generate more taxes. Whenever you see volunteers being fired it's a good sign that they're blowing smoke up everyone's skirt !

Connie Bob
4d ago

they need to stop building apartments there are more then enough. They need to leave our history alone. Regarding the building starting on 26th st. The buildings on the blvd are mostly empty use them instead of building more. Stop wasteing money the city doesn't have.. Start fixing up what we already have. We need to get rid of politics.

David Bingham
4d ago

If you destroy a historical landmark , you will destroy history that will never be there again.. It's time to leave history alone . Some people think that building apartments will solve the problem it will not. The volunteers need to be brought back and let history be rebuilt to put it bluntly.

